Football world mourns loss of 'determined, strong, courageous' Jordan as MPs pay their respects

Jordan was attending a one to one coaching session on Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road, South Shore, when he was hit just after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Jordan, a Liverpool FC fan, was a keen footballer and a member of the Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club’s U9 Bees team.

A spokesman for England Football said: “We would like to offer our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Jordan Banks’ family and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.

“Lancashire FA is in contact with Clifton JFC and will continue to provide support to them.”

In January, Jordan was congratulated by Liverpool vice-captain James Milner after he ran 30 miles to raise money for Counselling in the Community in memory of his uncle, Reece Begg, who took his own life in 2018.

In a video message to the Stanley Primary School pupil, Milner said: “I’ve heard that you’re doing an amazing thing in raising funds for counselling in honour of your uncle Reece. I think running a marathon is an incredible feat, and it’s difficult with people doing it with legs a lot bigger than yours, but to do 30 miles is incredible.

“I heard you get called mini Milner because you’re very determined, so that’s an amazing skill to have, never ever give up and I hear you’ve been out in all weather fighting in the cold and the rain, so you keep going, and keep doing what you’re doing mate.”

Tributes to Jordan on common Edge playing fields

Following Jordan's death, he wrote: “A special boy taken far too soon.”

A spokesman for Liverpool Football Club said: “The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Jordan’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Jordan Banks."

A GoFundMe page set up in memory of Jordan has already raised more than £58,000 from more than 3,000 donors.Cleveleys woman Jessica Marr, who set up the fund-raiser, said: “After raising money for Counselling in the Community just this year, in memory of his uncle, it’s now time for us to come together as a community and help give back to such an incredibly, thoughtful and caring young lad who has been taken way too soon in a tragic incident.”

The Lancashire Sunday Football League has called on its teams to take part in a one-minute silence before kick-off this Sunday, May 16.

A spokesman said: "As a sign of respect following the tragic death of the young footballer Jordan Banks. We invite all our clubs, players and officials to join us in a minute’s silence prior to kick off this Sunday."

Jordan's football club, Clifton Rangers JFC, said: “Jordan was a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone.

“The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community.”

MPs also paid tribute to Jordan during a House of Commons debate on community football.

Deputy speaker Nigel Evans told the chamber: “Can I on behalf of the Speaker and the British Parliament send our condolences to his family and to all his teammates at the Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club and all his friends. The hearts of the British Parliament and our love go to you all.”

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “The club and the local community are clearly devastated by his loss, as evidenced by the absolute outpouring on social media, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this incredibly difficult time.”