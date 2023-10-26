News you can trust since 1873
Joseph Holt pubs in Lancashire among those offering children's meals for just £3

A pub chain with branches across Lancashire is offering to feed children a tasty and nutrititous mean for just £3.
By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
From now until Friday November 3, a selection of Joseph Holt food houses across the county will be dishing up a specially crafted child-friendly menu featuring a wide variety of mains and sides.

Among those involved are the Halfway House in Blackpool, the Water`s Edge in Lytham and the Tavern at the Mill in Thornton, as well as the the Bowling Green in Chorley.

Delicious dishes include classic crispy battered fish, creamy tomato and mascarpone pasta, mouthwatering buttermilk chicken and sizzling beef burgers.

All served with a choice of vegetables and salads as well as a spud option of choice – such as chips, skinny fries, or mash.

Joseph Holt has been in the same family for six generations, over 174 years.

Paul Longmire, marketing manager for Joseph Holt, said: “Half term is a particular challenge for families.

"With the spiralling cost of living, treats and activities may be less available.

"And with so many parents having to work long hours, it`s harder to find opportunities for family time. We hope our delicious £3 a head kids’ menu will offer the chance for children and their families to enjoy a wonderful treat.”

