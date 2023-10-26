First look pictures of new extension on to Blackpool South Shore sports bar 'Crafty Bears'
Crafty Bear invites punters to come and try new sports bar lounge with entertainment on every weekend.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
After opening a year ago, Crafty Bear has proved popular with Blackpool drinkers leading to an extension and conversion into a sports bar.
Crafty Bears can be found on Waterloo road at South shore in Blackpool and now offers drinkers supreme pool tables and 9 ball tables, full Sky Sports package showing all live games across 12 65inch, 4k screens.
The bar is now also able to offer a pool competition every sunday due to the new expansion, and no membership is required.
Here are some inside pictures of Crafty Bear’s new extension.
