Jordan Banks nominated for posthumous Pride of Britain award

Jordan Banks completes his marathon in Stanley Park

The nine-year-old Stanley Primary School pupil has been nominated for the Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser of the Year award by several people, including Counselling In The Community trustee Chris Webb and Blackpool MYP Andrew Speight, as he raised more than £2,000 for the mental health charity by taking part in a marathon earlier this year.

Chris said: "I’ve nominated Jordan because he was an inspiration to us all. At such a young age he showed immense compassion for others and wanted to make a difference.

"His fundraising for us at Counselling In The Community has helped us open a new community hub where locals can receive mental health support. His legacy will live on and we’re all incredibly proud of him."

Jordan, who died on May 11 after being struck by lightning in South Shore, completed a 30-mile marathon throughout January to raise £2,320 for Counselling in the Community in memory of his uncle, Reece Begg, who tragically took his own life in July 2019. His efforts were praised by Liverpool FC vice-captain James Milner, whose team Jordan supported.

People all over Britain united in mourning Jordan, with tributes pouring in from football clubs across the country. Liverpool FC players wore special 'Jordan' shirts in a warm-up match in his memory. A fund-raiser set up for his family brought in more than £129k.

Chris said: "I first became aware of Jordan over Christmas when I was told he was using his pocket money to leave treats for emergency workers during lockdown.

"I immediately got in touch with Jordan’s mum on Facebook and wanted to send him a thank you letter and small gift to for his generosity... Then in the process of chatting with his mum, I realised Jordan was the same person running 30 miles in memory of his uncle for Counselling in the Community.