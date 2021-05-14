Liverpool FC pays tribute to Jordan Banks with special 'Jordan 7' shirts

Liverpool FC wore shirts in memory of Jordan

Stars from the nine-year-old footie fan’s favourite team, Liverpool FC, wore ‘Jordan 7’ shirts as they warmed up before beating Man Utd 4-2 at Old Trafford.

In January, Jordan received praise from the club's vice-captain James Milner after he ran 30 miles to raise money for a mental health charity, Counselling in the Community, in memory of his uncle, Reece Begg, who died in 2018.

In a video message to the Stanley Primary School pupil., Milner said: “I’ve heard that you’re doing an amazing thing in raising funds for counselling in honour of your uncle Reece. I think running a marathon is an incredible feat, and it’s difficult with people doing it with legs a lot bigger than yours, but to do 30 miles is incredible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I heard you get called mini Milner because you’re very determined, so that’s an amazing skill to have, never ever give up and I hear you’ve been out in all weather fighting in the cold and the rain, so you keep going, and keep doing what you’re doing mate.”

Following Jordan's death, he wrote: “A special boy taken far too soon.”

Grassroots football clubs across the coast also paid tribute to Jordan, who was a member of the Clifton Rangers U9s Bees team, by uniting in a round of applause at 7pm in his memory.

Bispham Junior Football Federation (BJFF) players stopped to reflect while training at Unity Academy in North Shore, while nine doves were released to the sound of clapping at Fishers Field in South Shore.

Jordan Banks

Across the town, residents clapped from their doorsteps.

Craig Ward, chairman at BJFF, said: “A lot of the young footballers across Blackpool, especially the under-nine groups, will have played against Jordan and some would have known him quite well. The tragic occurrence has touched so many across our communities and we thought it was fitting to

pay tribute.