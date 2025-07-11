The music and TV legend Jools Holland OBE is performing in Blackpool tonight and below is everything you need to know.

Widely considered the UK’s most popular pianist and bandleader, Jools Holland OBE has performed and recorded with some of the most talented musicians and songwriters in the world, including Eric Clapton, the late George Harrison and Luther Vandross, Sting, BB King and Paul Weller.

Now, the 67-year-old is part way through a nationwide tour with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra which comes to Blackpool this weekend.

When is Jools on in Blackpool?

Jools Holland & his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra perform at the Winter Gardens Opera House on Friday, July 11.

The show starts at 7:30pm which doors opening half an hour before.

What can we expect from the show?

The 20-piece Rhythm & Blues Orchestra features, at its helm, former Squeeze drummer, Gilson Lavis, who has been drumming with Jools Holland for over 25 years, since their Squeeze days.

The show will also feature special guest Chris Difford (another former Squeeze member) and guest vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.

The show information adds: “As ever, Jools continues to dazzle, involve and impress audiences with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and their exuberant live performances.”

Are there still tickets?

Yes but be quick!

How much are they and where can I buy them?

There are two price levels for tickets: the cheapest costing £56.95 and the more expensive £67.95.

Tickets are available to purchase from the Winter Gardens website here.

You can also phone the Winter Gardens Box Office on 0844 770 0593 or visit in person at Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU.

The box office is open daily from 11am to 3pm but on event days, it reopens from 6pm to 8pm.