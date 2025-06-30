Lancashire theatres continue their strong Summer with another spectacular line-up of shows this month.

Across July a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to dance shows and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this July to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Winter Gardens

June 6: A Tribute To The Carpenters – Experience the timeless harmonies and unforgettable melodies of one of the world’s most beloved sibling duos. Tickets from £30.35

July 1: Last Choir Singing – The competition is open to all junior schools in Lancashire and is the brainchild of local businessman George Critchley, who wanted to give something back to a community that has supported his firm for the last 21 years. Adult tickets £14.60, child tickets £11.85

July 3: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac - A unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time. Tickets from £40.45

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac come to the Winter Gardens. | submit

July 4: Meat Loaf The Keep on Rockin’ Tour – Prepare for a mind-blowing performance, featuring the best hits of the legendary rock icon Meat Loaf, brought to life by Europe’s top tribute artist, Peter Young. Tickets £29.45

July 5: Lancashire Hits – Students from Lancashire Dance Schools are invited to perform at the Opera House. Tickets £15.70

July 5: IDTA Social Dance – An afternoon of dancing, socialising, and fun. Tickets £7 for non IDTA members

July 6: Yorkshire Hits – Yorkshire Dance Schools take to the stage at the renowned Opera House. Tickets £15.70

July 11: Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra – The 20-piece orchestra features, at its helm, former Squeeze drummer, Gilson Lavis who has been drumming with Jools Holland for over 25 years, as well as special guests Chris Difford, Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka. Tickets from £56.95

July 12: Burn The Floor – 2024 Strictly Come Dancing winner Dianne Buswell and 2023 winner Vito Coppola have come together to light up the stages across the country this summer with their sizzling new show ‘Dianne & Vito: Red Hot and Ready’. Tickets from £24

July 13: Q The Music’s James Bond Concert Spectacular – The world’s most critically acclaimed tribute to the music of James Bond performed by musicians taken from the UK’s leading orchestras, sessions and shows, compered by Caroline Bliss, who played Moneypenny in The Living Daylights and Licence To Kill. Tickets £33.85

July 14: Anton & Giovanni with ‘Together Again’ – The nation’s favourite double act, Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice, are Together Again in 2025 with a brand new show featuring more fun, more dance, more song, and even more entertainment than ever before. Tickets from £23.95

A scene fromIn The Night Garden | submit

July 16 & 17: In The Night Garden – Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day! Tickets from £19.55

July 18: Pink Floydian – Killing Time Events LTD proudly presents Pink Floydian, an 8-piece tribute band dedicated to paying homage to the greatest progressive rock band of all time, Pink Floyd. Tickets from £19.55

July 19: Celebrating Celine – The Ultimate Céline Dion tribute concert with an incredible full live band and starring the highly acclaimed vocalist, January Butler. Tickets from £29.45

July 20 & 21: Capital of Dance Workshops with Marlon “Swoosh” Wallen – Founder member of street dance crew Flawless, Marlon “Swoosh” Wallen is an international dancer, choreographer, and entrepreneur from London, with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Tickets for day 1 (foundation level choreography) are £60 and day two (professionals) £20.

July 21-26: Chicago The Musical – The “sexiest musical ever” (Metro) comes to Blackpool for 1 week only starring Strictly Come Dancing Professional Dancer and TV Star Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart and West End and TV star Darren Day as Billy Flynn.Tickets from £26.70

Chicago The Musical comes to Blackpool's Winter Gardens in July | submit

July 26: Drag Bingo – Get ready for a night of outrageous fun, fierce performances and fabulous prizes as Ivanna Drink and Shavorn Aborealis bring their high-energy Bingo night to Winter Gardens Blackpool. Tickets £29.45

July 29 - August 2: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits. Tickets from £15.20

Grand Theatre

June 1: Walk Right Back - The Everly Brothers’ Story – Walk Right back through a wave of pure rock and roll nostalgia with this thrilling tale of those two Kentucky boys who created unparalleled vocal magic. Tickets from £24.

July 2: One Night in Dublin – The ultimate feel-good Irish music show as Middi and his award winning band The Wild Murphys cover all the Irish classics accompanied by live fiddle and accordion. Tickets £29.50.

A scene from One Night in Dublin | submit

July 5-6: A VR presents The Show – AVR’s 2025 show will bring another high energy spectacular, packed full of more than 150 talented students from both the Dance and Theatre School, all showcasing a mixture of dancing, singing and acting via a compilation of excerpts from much-loved musicals. Tickets £23.50.

July 9: Leo Sayer with ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ – British music legend Leo Sayer performs an exclusive hit-packed evening that’s not to be missed featuring all the hits from his five decade long career including Thunder In My Heart, When I Need You and You Make Me Feel Like Dancing. Tickets from £37.

July 12: London City Ballet with Momentum – The internationally renowned dance company returns to The Grand for the first time in over 30 years with the UK PREMIERE of its unmissable new repertoire as part of Blackpool’s Capital of Dance Festival. Momentum will showcase artists rarely seen in the UK: George Balanchine’s Haieff Divertimento, New York City Ballet artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, Liam Scarlett’s Consolations & Lieberstraum and -Soft Shore from emerging choreographer, Florent Melac. Tickets from £15.

July 15: Living The Life of Riley – Much-loved soap star Vicky Entwistle will lead the cast of the heart-warming, heart-breaking and hilariously honest family tale of The Riley family negotiating their way through teenage tantrums, autism and Grandma…Tickets from £15.

Vicky Entwistle and Paul Dunn in Living The Life of Riley. | submit

July 18: Love Hurts- Power Ballads and Anthems – The inimitable Steve Steinman’s brand-new show features a powerhouse cast of amazing singers, a seven piece live band and some of the greatest power ballads and anthems of all time. Tickets £38.50.

July 19: The Lancashire Hotpots with their Definitely Maybe Tour – Bernard and the boys return to serve up a fun filled evening packed with fabulously silly songs and the irresistible humour that has made the Hotpots famous throughout the land. Tickets £25.

July 20: Rarity School of Dance with ‘Movies and Musicals’ – The popular Lytham St Annes dance school celebrates its 12th award-winning year as part of Blackpool’s Capital of Dance Festival with a memorable montage of dance featuring Ballet, Tap, Freestyle, Jazz and Contemporary Modern. Tickets from £23.20.

Chorley

July 2-5: The Great Unrest – Two one-act plays by evolve depicting British life at the start of the 20th Century. Tickets £10

July 9-12: Disney’s Aladdin Jr: Chorley Youth Theatre presents an exciting stage adaptation of the legendary tale of the lovable thief with the heart of gold. Tickets £10

July 17: Going Coastal – TV host Donald McGinty is live on stage with his award-nominated show about his time as host of the nations fifteenth favourite coast based travelogue, as well as how he got over his fear of the sea after all those people drowned. Tickets £8

July 19: ComedySportz – Two teams go for gold with gags and games guaranteed to get you giggling in this all action, all improvised competitive comedy show. Tickets £8

July 29-August 2: Shirley Valentine – This one-woman play, a CADOS production, will be performed in the Studio, bringing an intimacy to Willy Russell’s acclaimed play.. Tickets £10.

Lancaster

July 2: Scummy Mummies with Hot Mess – Helen and Ellie are back with a brand new comedy show that will have you laughing till you wee.Tickets £24

July 4: The Bohemians – Internationally renowned Queen Tribute band The Bohemians take you on a high energy roller coaster ride of a concert, featuring the back catalogue of one of the world’s most popular and iconic rock acts of all time. Tickets £23

July 5: Thanks ABBA for the Music – An epic two-hour ABBA-fest that captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most phenomenal bands. Tickets £23.50

July 7: Manhunter & Mindhunter- The Psychology of a Serial Killer –An unforgettable evening of true crime with two of Scotland Yard's most prolific detectives, former Detective Chief Inspectors Steve Gaskin and Colin Sutton. Tickets £24

Detective Chief Inspectors Steve Gaskin and Colin Sutton are hosting a night of crime in Lancaster | Show poster

July 10: This Flight Tonight – The Songs of Joni Mitchell – An exciting celebration of the songs of legendary grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, presented by a five-piece band. Tickets £23

July 11: A Country Night in Nashville – Prepare to be transported on a musical journey through the history of Country, featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present. Tickets £27

July 12: An Audience with Mark & Lard – iconic Radio duo Mark Radcliffe and Mark Riley have been coaxed back to wrestle once again on the sheepskin rug of light entertainment. Tickets £33.50

July 18: Showaddywaddy in Concert – The rock band’s new live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all of their biggest hits. Tickets £29

July 19: Indie Explosion – Combining classic video, banging anthems and live music, this concert show totally twists your melons as it takes you back to the heights of the indie explosion. Tickets £22

July 26: UK Rock Show – Get ready to be transported back to the 80s heyday of classic rock, combining the feel of a rock festival with the atmosphere of a top end rock arena tour. Tickets £26

July 30: Scott Bennett with ‘Blood Sugar Baby – Scott tells the true story of how his daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition but he promises it’s a very funny one with a happy ending. Tickets £18

July 31: The Ultimate Irish Hooley! – Join Irelands No.1 Folk n Roll band Keltic Storm and an all-star cast of award winning musicians and singers for “The Ultimate Irish Hooley” direct from the Emerald Isle performing iconic Irish songs and party anthems. Tickets £26.50

Notable East Lancashire

July 5: Scott Bennett with ‘Blood Sugar Baby at Darwen Library Theatre – Scotttells the true story of how his daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition but he promises it’s a very funny one with a happy ending. Sold out.