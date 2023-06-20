John Child. formerly the long-serving managing director of the waterpark on South Promenade, was awarded the MBE for services to Tourism, to People with Disabilities and to the community in Blackpool.

John, 60, could hardly have imagined this scenario when he first joined the attraction in 1986 as a 23 year old lifeguard, just weeks before it first opened.

But over the decades he oversaw a transformation from a council-run leisure pool which was proving a drain on the authority’s resources, to one of the resort's most popular visitor destinations and the largest indoor waterpark in the UK.

Last year it had its most profitable year ever as holidaymakers flocked back to Blackpool after lockdown, delivering a £900,000 dividend to the council to be reinvested in services.

John said that one of the things he was most proud of was being able to create a disabled- friendly environment to ensure the water park is fully inclusive for all its patrons.

However, 36 years after first joining the attraction and 25 years after taking the helm, he decided to step down last year.

Civil servant Gill Andrew has been awarded the BEM (British Empire Medal) by King Charles III

The father-of-three left in place a thriving amenity which has become a major asset for Blackpool and its tourism industry.

John, who was not availabl to comment on his MBE, said after ;leaving the Sandcastle last year: “I will miss all the people I've worked with, and the community and I'm proud of everything we've achieved over the years.”

Another Fylde coast award recipient from the King was civil servant Gill Andrew, manager of the Department for Work and Pensions’ Job Centre in Fleetwood, who was awarded the Order of the British Empire (BEM) medal.

Gill was given the prestigious award For Public and Charitable Services in Fleetwood.

She said:"I was absolutely astounded and shocked I had been nominated and even more so that I had been awarded this honour. It was a very emotional evening in my home as I shared the news with my children.