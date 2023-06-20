Cliff Robson, who has worked for BAE for almost 40 years, is one of three of the company's executives to be recognised for services to the defence industry.

Paul Ethell, the HR director Submarines in Barrow and Steve Smith the chief engineer for digital intelligence have both received MBEs.

BAE Systems Air MD Cliff Robson has been awarded a CBE (Image BAE Systems)

Mr Robson, who joined BAE's military aircraft division in 1984, heads up a group which is responsible for a number of aircraft programmes including Hawk, Tornado, F-35 and Typhoon.

"It’s an honour and a pleasure to receive this award in the King’s Honours List. Being recognised for work and an industry that I feel so passionate about means a great deal to me.

"The UK’s sovereign defence capabilities are essential for the security of the nation. We should feel proud of the significant contribution the industry makes to prosperity and our local communities while doing our vital work to support our Armed Forces.

"I’m extremely proud to have played a part in maintaining and developing these capabilities for the next generation. None of this would have been possible without the fantastic colleagues, customers and partners I have worked with over the last 40 years and of course the support of my family.”

BAE Systems plant at Warton.

Mr Robson, who hails from Newcastle, was previously MD of the submarine and land division in Barrow. He has also worked at Brough in Yorkshire and transferred to BAE Warton in 1996 as project director working on Saufi projects.

