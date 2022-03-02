Hilarious mishaps and DIY disasters will ensue when comedy drama Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em hits the Grand stage in May.

Based on the smash-hit 1970s TV series by Ray Allen, the family show features comedy star Joe Pasquale as the lovable, but accident-prone Frank

Spencer.

Joe Pasquale and the cast of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em

The TV role was originally and memorably played by Michael Crawford but Joe has already established his own unique take on the character.

The new show has won rave reviews and he said: “It’s great to be able to bring it to Blackpool, audiences in the North really let their feelings out and aren’t afraid to laugh.

“There are certain characters you couldn’t give a monkey’s about but Frank Spencer will go on forever.”

And he said: “Blackpool I can’t wait for. It was my stomping ground when I first started out, so it’s like coming home.”

Joe is joined in this much-loved theatre by comedy favourite Suzie Blake (The Victoria Wood Show, Coronation St) as his disapproving mother-in-law Mrs Fisher and Sarah Earnshaw (Spamalot) as his long-suffering wife Betty.

Betty has exciting news for Frank, but he’s preoccupied by possible newfound fame as a magician.

With guests arriving for dinner and crossed wires all around, misunderstandings are on the menu and comedy chaos ensues!

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is performed at the Grand from Tuesday May 10 to Saturday May 14, with matinee and evening performances.