For those of us of a certain age, the character of Frank in the BBC comedy series Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is the stuff of TV comedy legend.

In the 1970s, with Michael Crawford playing Frank, the series regularly attracted 25 million viewers and was broadcast in 60 countries.

It featured various well-remembered and much lampooned catchphrases, “I’m having a bit of trouble” being one example, which have become part of popular culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Pasquale as Frank Spencer in the stage version of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em

The series follows the accident-prone Frank Spencer and his tolerant wife, Betty, through Frank's various attempts to hold down a job, which frequently end in disaster.

Now the concept has been adapted to the stage, with comedy star Joe in the role of Frank, and its current tour brings it to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre from Tuesday, May 10 to Saturday, May 14.

Joe, who previously toured as Frank four years ago, says he is thoroughly enjoying the role and is especially looking forward to the Blackpool run of the show, as he has such pleasant memories of the theatre and the resort generally.

Joe Pasquale is especially looking forward to bringing the show to Blackpool's Grand Theatre

"Blackpool is the home of British variety – there’s nowhere like it and I’ve had some great times there, performing in summer season and especially at The Grand, a lovely Frank Matcham theatre which is a real gem,” he said.

"The show is really good to be involved in and we’ve had a great reception with it. The important thing is that no prior knowledge of Frank is required – it’s just a lovely fun show in its own right.

"I remember watching Some Mothers Do ’Ave’ Em as a kid and really identifying with the character, as I was rather accident prone myself. Michael was brilliant in the role but it was important not to make this staging an imitation of him as Frank.

"The show was half an hour long on TV and this is two hours, so it wouldn’t be possible to do an imitation for that long anyway. I’ve set out to bring my own stamp to it and it’s great fun.

Joe Pasquale as Frank Spencer in a scene from Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em

"It’s a self-contained story which the original writer Raymond Allen has very much been involved in, new, rather than returning to old TV scripts, but still set in 1973, when the series started and taking place over the two hours in normal time.”

The TV show was renowned for its stunts, as all sorts went wrong for Frank during his adventures, and Joe will be similarly involved in hilarious mishaps throughout. “I think I hurt myself every night,” he said.

In the cast alongside Joe are Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake, a familiar face from Coronation Street and The Victoria Wood Show as his disapproving mother-in-law a

The story revolves around the fact that Betty has exciting news for Frank, but he’s preoccupied by possible newfound fame as a magician.

With guests arriving for dinner and crossed wires all round, misunderstandings galore are on the menu.

"It’s a good old British farce but at the heart of it Frank is a loving family man,” added Joe. “It’s a great role to play and I hope people enjoy it.”