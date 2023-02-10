Jim Thomas came to St Annes in the late 1960’s for his work with his late wife Maureen and brought up his three children Angie, Pauline and Phil, locally.

He got involved with local amateur dramatics as musical director for more than 20 productions at The Grand, Blackpool and other theatres for companies such as Our Lady’s Star of the Sea Operatic society, St Annes, Preston Gilbert and Sullivan Society, Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera, Blackpool Operatic Players, Premier Theatre Company and Preston Musical Comedy Society.

When he had to stop due to ill health around nine years ago the baton passed to his brother Dave.

Jim Thomas was a skilled musician, composer and teacher.

He taught music at the performing arts course at Blackpool and the Fylde College for more 15 years with many students such as TV actors John Simm, Vicky Entwistle, Dean Kelly and Craig Kelly and stage star Joanna Riding going on to great success.

Jim set up the unity choir locally to unite the choirs from the different local churches and established theatre companies of his own: -Team Theatre in 1977 to produce his own musical Lorna, written with Margaret Anderton, and Proscenium Theatre company to perform Jeanne D’Arc, which featured in London’s West End.

Jeanne D’Arc, based on the life and death of Joan of Arc, played to considerable acclaim on its debut in 1994, with Joanna Riding was in the title role and subsequently, a concert adaptation went to St Giles Cathedral for two performances as part of Edinburgh Festival.

Jim played locally in a dance band Patchwork through the 1970s, 80s and 90s at functions and weddings and he continued to play the piano for weddings at Lytham’s Clifton Arms Hotel until around 18 months ago.

“Dad loved his music and he will be sorely missed by the family and the many people whose lives he touched,” said daughter Pauline.

Jim’s funeral is at Our Lady’s Star of the Sea RC church, St Annes on Thursday, February 16 at 10am. Donations are invited in his memory to Trinity Hospice.