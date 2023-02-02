The professional brass quintet performed and led workshops at Aspire Academy and St George’s Academy, where hundreds of new brass players from across the borough were able to hear the instruments played at their very best.

And the youngsters had direct instruction from each of the quintet before rehearsing and performing as a massed brass band.

Ben, the principal tuba player with the LSO, said: We’re here to hopefully inspire these students to want to carry on this wonderful art form of brass instrument playing, and hopefully they can be inspired by us. Our brass quintet have performed some pieces and we’ve done some work on music they’ve prepared and we’ve just had a nice performance at the end of the day.”

Members of the London Symphony Orchestra take part in a workshop with pupils from Blackpool Primary Schools. Pictured are year 4 pupils Finley Oliver and Apphia Stacey from Stanley Primary School

The workshops, held on Jan 27 and 28, marked the first time that members of the London Symphony Orchestra have visited the resort, as part of an exciting new partnership with Blackpool Music Service, based on Cherry Tree Road.

Sir Andrew and Lady Parmley, both originally from Blackpool, initiated the project, which they hope will encourage more young people to pursue music at a higher level.

Music Adviser, Andrew White, said: “We will now offer every child the opportunity to join our new brass band with free weekly rehearsals and future performing opportunities in some of our most prestigious venues. This has been a wonderful, inspiring day. One which our children will never forget and is likely to provide many with a hobby or profession for life.”