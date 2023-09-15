Blackpool actress Jenna Coleman looked stunning as she attended a Vogue event on Thursday night (Thursday, September 14.)

The 37-year-old star of Doctor Who, Victoria and The Serpent exuded Hollywood Glamour as she strolled the red carpet at London’s Vogue World show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Jenna wore a vintage Hollywood-style ensemble consisting of a long-length black satin dress with a white lace shawl from the Rodarte fall 2023 collection.

She paired the sleek dress with some elbow-length velvet gloves, black patent platform heels and sparkling silver earrings, bracelet and ring.

Jenna Coleman attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Jenna’s stunning display came on the eve of the premier of her latest show – an Amazon Prime psychological thriller called Wilderness.

Also starring Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man) and Eric Balfour (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), the six part show’s release date is September 15.

The Vogue World: London 2023 event served as a fundraiser for Britain's performing arts industry, with Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour overseeing proceedings.

The first Vogue World event, in 2021 featured a fashion show and street fair when it took place in New York's meatpacking district, but the London ceremony was a grander affair.

The dress code was Opening Night, with the event’s invitation revealing a West End stage decorated with by blood-red velvet curtains.