The first railer for Blackpool star Jenna Coleman’s film has been released so here is everything we know so far.

What is the film?

Called Jackdaw, the film is a crime drama directed and written by Jamie Childs, who was also a directer for Sandman (2022) featuring Jenna, as well as Willow (2022) and His Dark Materials (2019).

Set over the course of a single night, Jackdaw follows a former motorcross champion and army veteran called Jack Dawson who, broke and caring for his younger brother, agrees to do a job for a local criminal in the North Sea.

However a resulting double cross and his brother's disappearance set Jack and his old bike on a violent journey through England's northern rust belt as he aims to be reunited with his sibling.

Who does Jenna play?

The 37-year-old actress plays a character called ‘Bo’ according to IMDb but there has been no information yet as to who Bo may be.

Who else stars in Jackdaw?

The cental character, Jack Dawson, is played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen who is best known from the Invisible Man but also currently stars in Wilderness alonside Jenna.

The rest of the cast includes Thomas Turgoose (This is England), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Allan Mustafa (People Just Do Nothing), Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) and Joe Blakemore (Last Christmas).

What does the trailer show?

The short trailer depicts the seedy criminal underworld of the North East, with the 37 second clip being narrated by the Geordie criminal who hires Jack for a job.

The villain of the piece appears to taunt the lead character, for instance teasing “Are you ready Jacky?”, as various scenes from the film are shown.

Jenna is only briefly seen in the short teaser, so the mystery surrounding her role remains.

When is Jackdaw coming out?

Jackdaw currently has no release date.