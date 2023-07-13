The 37-year-old star of television and film was among the crowds at the Chanel show during Paris Couture Week last week, which ran from Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6.

Wearing a pink and white striped two piece, Jenna spoke to Elle’s Clementina Jackson about her look on the day, which she described as “light and fun to match the summer mood”, as well as a whole host of fashion related revelations.

What does Jenna describe her style as?

Whilst at Paris Couture Week, Jenna Coleman spoke to Elle about everything fashion related. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Jenna told Elle: “I love the soft and feminine but I also love the clash of mixing that in with the masculine; when the two elements kind of fight each other.

"I love the dark gothic romance of what Keira Knightley and Greta Bellamacina wear. Sofia Coppola, for what she wears meets everything else she embodies… And Audrey Hepburn, but I like to be undone around the edges – so throw in Brigitte Bardot, Bianca Jagger vibes with Beatrice Dalle from Betty Blue.”

On a day to day basis, Jenna explained she has a focus on classic off-duty pieces which are easy to put together, as well as having a soft spot for vintage fashion.

Describing her daily wardrobe, Jenna cited owning lots of black and white looks, shirts, light floral dresses and Comme des Garçons sneakers.

Jenna attends a CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection in October 2022. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Jenna told the magazine: “I find myself interested in trends less and less, to be honest...The nods back to the Fifties, Sixties and Seventies are much more me.”

Has Jenna always had this style?

The actress admitted that her personal style has changed “a lot” over the years after plenty of “trial and error”.

She recalls a time when the carefree, bohemian look was in fashion – think tiered skirts and thick belts – but says “it really just did not suit me at all.”

Speaking to Elle, Jenna said: “You get to know what fits your form and your body after a while- tailoring is a big part of it too.

“It’s just a part of getting older. If I could give my younger self a piece of fashion advice now it would be to not listen to other people. You know what suits you and what you feel right in, and it’s important to just trust that.”

Does being an actress affect her style?

Throughout her career, Jenna has played a whole host of characters, from royalty in Victoria to a police detective in Sandman, and even a sneaky seventies’ criminal in Serpent.

Explaining how that impacts her fashion, Jenna told Elle: “You’re in a character’s outfits for so long, I always find there’s a period when you finish the job and you’re a bit like, “oh, I get to be me again. Who am I? What do I actually like?’”

When will Jenna next be on your screen?

You can catch Jenna in a new dark comedy film called Klokkenluider later this year, which follows the story of a government whistleblower and his wife.

