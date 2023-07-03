News you can trust since 1873
Jenna Coleman: trailer released for Blackpool star's latest film, Neil Maskell's Klokkenluider

The trailer for Blackpool born actress Jenna Coleman’s latest film has been released, here is everything we know so far:
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:20 BST- 2 min read
Jenna Coleman attends the "Klokkenluider" world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival in October 2022. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)Jenna Coleman attends the "Klokkenluider" world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival in October 2022. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)
Jenna Coleman attends the "Klokkenluider" world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival in October 2022. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

The 37-year-old former Emmerdale actress, who attended Arnold School in Blackpool, is next due on the big screen for a British dark comedy film called Klokkenluider.

The film is the directurial debut of actor Neil Maskell, who has appeared in shows such as BBC’s Peaky Blinders, Apple TV’s Hijack and Netflix’s Sex Education, as well as films including Bull and In Darkness.

This will be Jenna’s third feature length film, after previously appearing in Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger, and the romantic book adaption Me Before You.

Jenna is also best known for playing Clara in BBC’s Doctor Who, Queen Victoria in the period drama Victoria and Marie-Andrée Leclerc in the crime miniseries The Serpent, whilst she most recently appeared in the Netflix series The Sandman.

What is the film about?

Klokkenluider, which in Dutch means whistleblower, is a comedy thriller which follows Ewan (Amit Shah), a government whistleblower, and his outspoken Flemish wife, Silke (Sura Dohnk), as they are sent to a remote house in Belgium.

Ewan was responsible for servicing all the desktop equipment at Downing Street when he “finds something out” which “the world needs to know.”

Savannah Power, Sura Dohnke, Neil Maskell, Roger Evans, Amit Shah, Jenna Coleman, Stephanie Aspin and Helen Simmons at the "Klokkenluider" world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)Savannah Power, Sura Dohnke, Neil Maskell, Roger Evans, Amit Shah, Jenna Coleman, Stephanie Aspin and Helen Simmons at the "Klokkenluider" world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)
Savannah Power, Sura Dohnke, Neil Maskell, Roger Evans, Amit Shah, Jenna Coleman, Stephanie Aspin and Helen Simmons at the "Klokkenluider" world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)
The couple are held up in the Belgium home, watched by two bodyguards – Chris (Tom Burke) and Glynn (Roger Evans) –, as they await the arrival of a newspaper journalist.

What ensues is a Black Mirror-esque film with in-depth character developlement, dark humour galore and a political tone.

To watch the trailer click here.

Who does Jenna play?

Jenna plays Flo, the British newspaper journalist who visits the house to cover the story, and her arrival shatters the group’s makeshift bond.

Reviewing the film for the online news site Deadline, Anna Smith writes: “Coleman is terrific, recalling the sharp-talking bravado of her Doctor Who character and adding an acerbic, brittle, tabloid edge.”

When is the film out in cinema’s?

Klokkenluider opens in UK cinemas on September 1 2023.

It was premiered at a private screenings for film distributors during the September 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and had its first public screening for the BFI London Film Festival in October 2022.

