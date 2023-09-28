Fans of bestselling author and former politician Sir Jeffrey Archer were in for a treat when he came to the Fylde coast.

Jeffrey Archer was in Lytham

The Kane and Abel writer is touring the UK for a series of book signings for his latest work, the novel Traitors Gate, and Lytham was included as one of his points on the map.

Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth, on Clifton Street, which has been arranging visits by top authors for many years, organised the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was held at a packed Fylde Rugby Club, Lytham today (Thursday September 28) and included a talk and a signed hardback copy of his new book.

Archer’s latest work, Traitors Gate, is a crime thriller which centres on a master criminal’s plans to steal the Crown Jewels.

He has written numerous big-selling novels, short stories and also became a playwright – even appearing as an actor on stage, as well as previously enjoying a colourful political career.

During the talk, the famous author told the audience he got the idea for his latest book from a taxi driver but admitted that the first draft had to be re-written.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Booth, co-proprietor of Plackitt and Booth, said: “Jeffery Archer was amazing.

"You couldn’t hear a pin drop – he had everyone in the palm of his hand.