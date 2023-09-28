Lancashire actor Lee Ingleby currently stars in a new ITV show about one of the country’s most notorious killers – the Yorkshire Ripper.

Called ‘The Long Shadow’, the drama follows the five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, dubbed ‘the Yorkshire Ripper’ by the press, telling the story from the perspective of the investigating police officers and the victims.

Written by George Kay (Litvinenko), the seven part series features a huge ensemble cast, including Lancashire’s very own Lee Ingleby.

The 47-year-old actor, who was born in Burnley and attended the same school as actor John Simm, is best known for playing Detective Sergeant/ Inspector John Bacchus in Inspector George Gently, Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Paul Hughes in The A Word.

Left: Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban. Right: Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson. Credit: ITV Plc

Who does Lee play?

Lee plays DCS Jim Hobson, the second detective chief superintendent to head up the case looking for Peter Sutcliffe.

What has Lee said about the show?

Taking to Instagram last month, Lee wrote: “The Long Shadow. Coming soon to ITV. Very proud to be a part of such an amazing cast and one of the best crews you could wish to work with, All at the helm of the mighty @lewisaea and #georgekay. This one’s a belter.”

Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson and Jack Deam as DCS Jim Hobson. Credit: ITV Plc

Who else is in it?

Toby Jones (known for hundreds of shows/films such as Harry Potter, Hunger Games and Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy to name a few) plays DCS Dennis Hoban, the first detective chief superintendent to head up the case looking for Peter Sutcliffe.

Fellow prolific actor David Morrissey (whose filmography includes The Walking Dead, Britannia and Sherwood) then plays DCS George Oldfield, the third detective chief superintendent to head up the case.

The rest of the cast includes Jack Deam (Shameless, DCI Banks, Father Brown), Katherine Kelly (Coronation Street, Mr Selfridge, Gentleman Jack), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty, Code 404 and upcoming Chicken Run sequel), Stephen Tompkinson (Drop the Dead Donkey, DCI Banks, Wild at Heart), Jill Halfpenny (Eastenders, Waterloo Road, Strictly Come Dancing), Steven Waddington (The Last of the Mohicans. Jamestown), Rob James-Collier (Downton Abbey) and Charley Webb (Emmerdale).

When is it on?