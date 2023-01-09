Jason Manford joining Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont at sellout comedy show in Blackpool school

Jason Manford will be on the bill at the comedy show at South Shore Academy in aid of local families in need.

Salford-born funnyman Jason has been wowing audiences lately with an ‘assembly bangers’ section of his live show which was released as a charity record before Christmas.

He will be one of the billed special guests alongside Meet The Richardsons TV couple Jon and Lucy at the comedy gig at South Shore Academy on Tuesday, January 10.

All 750 tickets for the show, which is for over-18s only, have been eagerly snapped up and also on the bill will be rising star Simon Lomas and magician Alan Hudson who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and performed in Las Vegas.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are headlining the show.

Money raised from the show will go towards families of students at The Bright Futures schools in Blackpool, which include Marton Primary Academy as well as South Shore Academy.

Emma Greenwood, of the senior leadership team at South Shore Academy, said: “We're aiming to get a minimum of £8,000 from ticket sales - and there are many families who will benefit. We are delighted with the response.”

Rebecca Warhurst, head teacher at South Shore Academy, added: “ We are delighted that South Shore Academy is able to host an evening that is raising money to directly support families with students in the Bright Futures Trust’s Blackpool schools.”

Jason Manford on stage at the Bobby Ball Rock On Variety Show at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in 2021. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Previous similar gigs by Jon and Lucy have taken place at schools in Sheffield, Derby and Chesterfield and have raised thousands of pounds.

Their appearance in Blackpool comes just days ahead of the start of their new series on Channel 4 – Jon and Lucy’s Odd Couples.

Each episode features two pairs of showbiz lovebirds daring to subject themselves to Jon and Lucy’s probing into their private lives. It starts on Friday at 9pm.

Over the festive period, Jon and Lucy hosted a Party of the Year on Channel 4 and all three series of Meet the Richardsons, originally shown on the Dave comedy channel, are on the UKTV Play catch-up service.

Jon, a former pupil of Lancaster Royal Grammar School, is a very familiar face at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, having filmed the final date of his 158-date Old Man tour at the Church Street venue in 2018.

