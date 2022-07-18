The attendance was by far the largest across the country on Heartbreak Productions’ summer tour of Jane Eyre, which started in June.

The company’s debut visit to Lytham produced record ticket receipts of almost £6,000, the best ever for a July production at the Hall.

Paul Lomax, deputy manager at the Hall , felt that having the audience sitting right round a central stage made for an intimate atmosphere.

Jane Eyre was the first outdoor play to be staged 'in the round' at Lytham Hall.

“Everyone was near to the stage and audibility and sightlines were first class,” said Paul.

"This is our 12th season of open air theatre and this innovative 51st play was right up with the best - a true five-star show.”

Julian Wilde, organiser of the Hall theatre season, paid tribute to the Friends of Lytham Hall, the volunteers and the young Meet and Greet team who looked after the audience.

“This was an new situation for them and they were organised, calm and welcoming in dealing with so many cars and a huge audience,” he said.

"The show was powerful, funny and dramatic and the cast proved to be adept at playing to the receptive Lytham audience who surrounded them”.