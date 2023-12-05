Watch more of our videos on Shots!

25 years since the movie, The Full Monty is having a resurgence, with a Disney+ spin-off series and this new touring production which promises to be a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, laughs and heartbreak.

Running between December 5-9 at the Winter Gardens, the new production features Danny Hatchard, best known for playing Lee Carter in EastEnders; Jake Quickenden of X Factor and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here fame; and soap star Bill Ward who played Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street and James Barton in Emmerdale.

Take a look at what the stars had to say ahead of their performances in Blackpool below:

Main image: Danny Hatchard is in the centre. Left inset: Bill Ward. Right inset: Jake Quickenden.

Why has the story stood the test of time?

Danny Hatchard: “Is there a more iconic working-class comedy than The Full Monty? I’d argue not. Especially one that covers so many incredibly important topics that are still very relevant today… Fathers’ rights, depression, suicide, impotence, homosexuality, unemployment, body image. Tackling important subjects like these whilst adding a sprinkle of nostalgia and a dash of humour takes the audience on a 2-hour emotional rollercoaster filled with tears and belly laughter.”

Jake Quickenden: “It’s a story for everyone and it has everything – love, humour, sensitive subjects, the lot. So many people can relate to the characters, they draw on relationships that affect everyone, ex-wife, ex-wife’s new husband, kid that lives with mum, lads, being skint, the list goes on and on. It means that’s everyone who watches it can feel like its speaking to them, and then of course, there is the brilliant humour, the dancing and everything that goes with it!”

Bill Ward: “Because at its core it revolves around a number of universal, timeless themes: male brotherhood, love, overcoming loss and adversity, and ingenious solutions to universal recognisable problems. This is essentially about 6 men who’ve lost not only their jobs, but their sense of identity and their dignity. And what they’re prepared to do to get them back.”

Bill Ward, Danny Hatchard, Nicholas Prasad, Neil Hurst and Leyon Stolz-Hunter. Photo Ellie Kurttz

How are the themes of the production (like male body image and mental health) relevant for audiences today?

DH: “If anything, times are harder now on men (and woman) than they ever have been, especially regarding body image and mental health. Social media being the main driving force of that. Every day people post their idea of ‘perfection’ all over the internet, and naturally we compare… There used to be more of a sense of community and care for one another, and I feel social media is pushing us further and further away from our natural way of communicating. The Full Monty is a hilarious, thought-provoking show that will make you feel part of a community again.”

JQ: “It was 97’ when then film came out, men didn’t really share their issues with each other and it was still pretty taboo to be open about mental health and being gay. This story reminds us of lots of things that are more accepted today but still very important [such as] talk to people if you are feeling down; there is always another way out other than suicide; being yourself in the world is nothing to be ashamed of; our body is the only one you have, love it no matter how it looks; everyone likes something different; just because you are old doesn’t mean you can’t do something.”

BW: “There are so many things in this play that resonate today. Simon Beaufoy the writer came to see us during rehearsals, and he was very clear it wasn’t a comedy at all. ‘A play with jokes’, is how he described it. It is of course very funny indeed, but the comedy actually comes from the very real tragedy that all these characters are facing in their lives… different circumstances, different starting points, but real grief and tragedy nevertheless.”

Nicholas Prasad and Jake Quickenden. Image: Ellie Kurttz

How have they found working with their cast members?

DH: “The casting team have done an incredible job. I love and respect every member of this cast very much. They say time flies when you’re having fun. Well, 2 hours feels like 20 minutes onstage with this lot. We’re all just a bunch of good mates having a wonderful time. Every scene feels effortless, and I trust them all implicitly.”

JQ: “I don’t want to sound cliché but literally everyone is so close. Usually you get little cliques grow but we genuinely all get on so well, and because a lot of the scenes include all of us, we just have a laugh and get closer and closer every day. Then there are all the memories we are making as we tour the UK and all those different theatres, hotels, lunch breaks all end up building to create this huge happy family. Plus, we are all hilarious which helps!”

BW: “This is a wonderful cast and crew. Hugely talented, and lovely too. We’re a very happy band of sisters and brothers.”

What are they most looking forward to about touring with this production?

DH: “Bigger audiences. When you know you’ve got something good you want to share it with the world. So, the bigger the audience the better.”

JQ: “It sounds obvious but literally being somewhere different every week or so keeps the energy alive, we know that all the audiences are seeing it for the first time, and it helps the electric keep buzzing onstage. Plus, we get a chance to potter about during the day and see all these different places and hang out with cast members. It’s also pretty cool that friends and family from all over the UK can try and get to a show as there is usually one heading to a theatre near them.”

BW: “There’s an awful lot of heart, warmth, and joy in this production, and it’s a huge amount of fun to do. Sharing a bit of that with the good people of the UK in these otherwise rather bleak times can only be a good thing.”

What do they hope audiences will take away from seeing this production of The Full Monty?

DH: “Pure unadulterated happiness.”

JQ: “The main thing is – be yourself, never give up, never listen to what anyone thinks and just do you! The story is sad at times, but every character overcomes their worries in some way and ends with success! It’s a feel-good show which keeps people laughing even when they are crying.”