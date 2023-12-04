Worldwide superstar Avril Lavigne is heading to the North West next year for a special performance.

Canadian singer/songwriter Avril Lavigne has announced a huge UK outdoor summer show in Manchester next year, alongside special guest, multi-platinum-selling pop-punk band Simple Plan.

The artist behind top hits such as ‘Complicated’, ‘Sk8er Boi’ and ‘Girlfriend’, 39-year-old Avril is the third bestselling Canadian female artist of all-time and currently has over 93.6 million fans on socia media.

As well as selling 40 million albums worldwide, Avril has notched eight Grammy Award nominations, received eight Juno Awards, holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart’ and the ‘Girlfriend’ music video was the first to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

Avril Lavigne is performing an outdoor summer show at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on Wednesday July 3 2024 with special guest Simple Plan.. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

When and where is Avril’s show?

The show takes place at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on Wednesday July 3 2024, with doors opening at 5:30pm.

What has Avril been up to lately?

Having recently worked with American rock band All Time Low on their collaborative new single ‘Fake As Hell’ which is out now, Avril dropped her seventh studio album ‘Love Sux’ last year to critical acclaim.

Multi-platinum-selling pop-punk band Simple Plan in 2015. (L-R) Jeff Stinco, David Desrosiers (no longer in the band), Pierre Bouvier, Sébastien Lefebvre, and Chuck Comeau. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

The record includes guest appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, and blackbear. It also features her previously released singles, ‘Bite Me’, ‘I Love It When You Hate Me’ with blackbear and ‘I’m a Mess’ with YUNGBLUD (in the deluxe edition).

Who are Simple Plan?

Formed in 1999 Simple Plan are a Canadian rock band currently made up of Pierre Bouvier (lead vocals, studio bass guitar), Chuck Comeau (drums), Jeff Stinco (lead guitar), and Sébastien Lefebvre (rhythm guitar, backing vocals).

They are best known in the UK for their 2012 song ‘Summer Paradise’, featuring Sean Paul, which charted at number 12.

How to get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets went on sale Friday, December 1at 9am and are available from Gigs and Tours or Ticketmaster at a price of £58.75 for general admission.