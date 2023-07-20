Alison, who recently confirmed she will be the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off, provided the talented team of sculptors and hairstylists with hundreds of precise measurements and hair and skin colour references, to ensure that her final figure, once unveiled, is an accurate likeness.

In a first for the attraction based on Blackpool’s famous promenade, the This Morning presenter was asked live on air by Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, if she would like to be immortalised in wax.

It was with great relief and excitement that Alison said yes!

Madame Tussauds Blackpool has shared behind the scenes images and footage of the 48-year-old having fun with the artists, as they undertook an in-depth facial and hair match so that they can create her lookalike figure.

The team of 25 artists will now spend a total of 800 hours collectively to create Alison’s figure.

This will include 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make the teeth.

Alison Hammond’s first sitting at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool (Credit: Anthony Devlin)

As with all Madame Tussauds Blackpool’s figures, about 150kg of clay will be used to sculpt the figure equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger!

Alison said: “The entire experience has been lovely. I’ve been accepted for who I am and I haven’t had to change, it’s wonderful.

“It shows people you can be who you are, and I’m honoured and thrilled that Madame Tussauds Blackpool is creating my very own wax figure.”

Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “The sculptors, moulders, colourists and hairstylists had such a giggle with Alison during her sitting for her new wax figure.

The vivacious TV presenter provided artists with hundreds of precise measurements and hair and skin colour references (Credit: Anthony Devlin)

“She was a dream to work with, patiently sitting when the artists took hundreds of precise measurements, photographs and colour and hair matches.

“Alison is a national treasure and hugely popular. It was only a matter of time before the public demanded a wax figure of the star.

“We are honoured that Alison agreed live on air to be a wax figure and we cannot wait to reveal it when it takes up residence at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.”

When Alison’s wax figure is finally unveiled, it will join more than 80 famous faces, including Lewis Capaldi, KSI, Ariana Grande, and Marvel Super Heroes at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, which gives visitors the chance to get up close and personal with sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

The team of 25 artists will now spend a total of 800 hours collectively to create Alison’s figure (Credit: Anthony Devlin)