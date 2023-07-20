Blackpool performers brought dangerous stunt acts to the Comedy Carpet to promote homegrown musical 'Cirque: The Greatest Show'
Romy Bauer and Joel Hatton dazzled on-lookers as they practiced their routine – which involves mesmerising lifts and upside-down spins.
They were joined by a mesmerising contortionist who shifted between handstands and backbends on a tiny platform.
Singers and dancers also gave a preview of one of the musical numbers, giving a taste of what to expect when Cirque: The Greatest Show comes to Blackpool Grand Theatre later this month.
Circus musical returns to Blackpool roots
The dazzling spectacle started out as a small show at hotels on the Blackpool seafront. Now the group, which includes three former Bispham High School pupils, are performing at the UK’s biggest venues including a recent performance at London's iconic O2.
Max Fox, producer, said: "There's a certain magic about bringing 'Cirque: The Greatest Show' back to Blackpool, where our dreams took flight. The community's unwavering support has been instrumental in our journey. We're beyond excited to showcase our evolution and share this love letter to the art of performance with our hometown."
Spellbinding
Among the 17 performers are local talents like roller-skating sensation Joel Hatton, West End star Ashley Luke Lloyd, and captivating dancers Stephen Strain and Jessica Walker. Joining them is Joel's partner Romy Bauer, an 8th generation circus artist whose parents graced the stage of Blackpool Tower Circus.
The show’s unique fusion of musical theatre and circus has left audiences spellbound, after 230 shows so far in 2023.
Songs from the movies
But for Blackpool-born Max, performing at The Grand was always a huge aspiration.
Joel added: "The Grand Theatre stage is more than just a platform—it's a homecoming. Being able to share our passion, creativity, and the beauty of this show with our community is a profoundly personal and proud moment for us all.”
Expect songs from blockbuster films like The Greatest Showman, Rocketman, Hairspray, and Moulin Rouge.
How to buy tickets
Cirque: The Greatest Show comes to Blackpool Grand Theatre on 29th, 30th July and 12th, 13th August.
Tickets are now available at the Blackpool Grand Theatre Box Office. Call (0)1253 290 190 or buy online.