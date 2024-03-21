Watch more of our videos on Shots!

47-year-old Hayley, who was born in Bispham but grew up in Cleveleys where she now lives, has taken to Instagram to announce an exciting new business venture.

The mum of one shared her news via an Instagram story which featured a photo of herself looking very happy, with a full head of volumous curls, as she held a beauty product bottle.

Alongside the picture, Hayley wrote: "Right then! I am soooo happy to say I am officially working/ collaborating with the amazing @onlycurlslondon You folks know that I only work with companies who's products I believe in.. and this brand is amazing! It's changed my life actually. I've spent 30 years straightening my hair.. until now!

"So if you buy your products via me... using my link.. you save some monev!! [heart emoji] And I earn a few pennies. [praying emoji] I promise to help you on your curly journey - as so many of vou have asked questions I'll do a Q&A soon! Big love and Thankyou always for your love and support and kindness."

L: Hayley Tamaddon shows off her curls as she announces her partnership with Only Curls. R: she is pictured in 2019. Credit: hayleysoraya on Instagram and Getty

Hayley is best known for her roles on Coronation Street and Emmerdale, in which she was rarely seen with her natural curls. However a browse of the Dancing on Ice star's Instagram page shows she is proud to show off her gorgeous curls now.

In a second story post, Hayley shared another image of herself showing off her lush dark curls with the caption: "I promise you won't be disappointed with @onlycurlslondon .. but also... get yourself a good hairdresser that understands curly hair. Like mine @rossluckock"

Ross Luckock is a hair stylist based at John Anthony Hair in Blackpool, you can see a full list of the best hairdresses on the Fylde Coast, according to the Blackpool Gazette readers, here.

What is Only Curls?

Only Curls is a hair brand which says it is "on a mission to encourage curly haired people of all textures to ditch the chemicals, forget the straighteners and start loving their natural curls."

Founded by Lizzie Carter in 2016, all its products are made in the UK, cruelty-free. vegan, packaged in bio plastic and free from sulphates, silicones and parabens.

Fancy trying out the products?

You can find the full Only Curls product range on their website here.