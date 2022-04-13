It's 100 not out for Roy Davies as five generations of Fleetwood family celebrate his birthday
Five generations of a Fleetwood family have celebrated the 100th birthday of their most senior member, Roy Davies.
Roy marked the big occasion on Monday (April 11) with his family, most of whom live in Fleetwood.
The big family includes Roy’s son Brian (73) and his wife Ann (69), Roy’s grandchildren Kerry (50), Karl (49) and Craig (42), great grandchildren Sam (29), Eliot (24), Dylan (15), Kassie (11), Cooper (nine) and Shay (four), along with great great grandchildren Jenson (five) and Khaleb (11 months).
Roy, who was born in Grimsby, came to live in Fleetwood after seeing service in the D-Day landings during the Second World War.
He was called up into the army in 1941 in the Royal engineers as a driver and mechanic.
Moving to Fleetwood with the prospect of working in the town’s then-thriving fishing industry, Roy met local lass Marjorie Robinson and the pair eventually tied the knot.
Sadly Marjorie died in 1981.
Roy, who lives with Brian and Ann on Preston Street in Fleetwood, opened his own garage on Siding Road, aptly named Roy’s Garage, until he retired at 60.
Granddaughter Kerry Mecklenburgh said: “My grandad loves cars, whether it’s small models or the real thing.
"After he retired from his garage, people would still ask him to have a look at their cars if they had a problem.
" I think he’d still like to be fixing cars even now!”
She added: “We’ve always been a close family and it was great to be there for grandad’s big day.”