It's 100 not out for Blackpool woman Jessie Banks

Blackpool woman Jessie Banks has celebrated her 100th birthday with pals and members of her family.

By Richard Hunt
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 10:37 am

Jessie , of Albert Road, has been a Blackpool resident for more than 60 years and considers it her home town.

Born in Gourock, Scotland on March 17,1922, she was one of seven children.

She left Scotland and moved to the Halifax area after marrying Yorkshireman Jeffrey in her late 20s.

Jessie Banks of Blackpool has celebrated her 100th birthday

The couple later came to Blackpool to help out at the Sunnybank boarding house on Adelaide Street, which was owned by Jeffrey’s aunt.

Jessie also worked at the former Comrades Club on Adelaide Street, which was later demolished after a fire.

Jessie’s nephew, Scott Johnstone, who came down from Ayrshire in Scotland for the celebrations, said: “We held a party for Aunty Jessie on her birthday in the Ruskin Hotel and it was attended by over 60 family members and friends

Jessie Banks on her 100th birthday with nieces Lorraine and Norma from Halifax and nephew Scott from Ayrshire.

"The following evening the local Mecca bingo hall invited her along as their special guest as she still attends when she can.”

Among of the highlights of her birthday were a magnificent pink birthday cake bearing the number ‘one hundred’ and, of course, a celebratory telegram from the Queen.

Scott added: “The message from the Queen was really special for her, one of the main things.”

Relatives also came from Halifax to attend Jessie’s party and many of her friends from Blackpool were there too.

Jessie Banks with her prized telegram from the Queen

Jessie said she never expected to live to 100 but was determined to make the most of it!

