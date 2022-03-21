Beavers cubs and scouts, their parents and leaders packed a van load of items for distribution by International Aid Trust including tinned foods, medications and toiletries.

They’d organised drop off points across Blackpool as well as at leaders’ own homes.

Rhona Russell, leader from 57th Blackpool, said: "The support we received from everyone was overwhelming.

"We are all very pleased that we could do something to help.

"Many of the children asked parents to help them sort through toys and clothes to donate as well as coming with parents to drop donations off.”

"Two lovely girls accompanied by their mum dropped off bags of nappies and toiletries as well as food and were very excited to be helping children in Ukraine”.

“As a large community in Blackpool, the Scouts, both leaders and the young people felt it was important to do something to help those who are suffering in such terrible circumstances.”

Phil and Irene Wheatley who received the Silver Wolf Award

The items added to other donations at the charity, based in Chorley, which will transport it to those in need.

Those who are actively involved in supporting scouting in Blackpool, recently celebrated with an awards night.

Husband and wife team Phil and Irene Wheatley received the Silver Wolf award which is the unrestricted gift of the Chief Scout. Other awards for long service, good service and merit were also presented.

There are always opportunities to volunteer with Blackpool Scouts. For more information visit Blackpool Scouts website blackpoolscouts.org.uk