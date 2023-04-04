Pacinos Ristorante Italiano, on Lord Street in Fleetwood, has posted a statement on its Facebook site explaining the move.

The establishment, based in a former branch of the NatWest Bank, first opened on a takeaway and delivery basis in March last year, before adding the dine-in restaurant service in June.

The restaurant also plays host to live music at weekends.

Pacinos Ristorante Italiano on Lord Street in Fleetwood

However, for the time being it will be closed in the earlier part of the week.

The Facebook post stated: “Due to the cost of living crisis we have taken a hard decision to close the restaurant and takeaway service on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the foreseeable future.

“We will be open Thursday through till Sunday so you can still book those tables and order your takeaways.

“We will still have an act on every weekend keep a look out on here for are upcoming events.”

It added: “We are willing to open for parties over 20 people, on our closed days with plenty of notice. Thankyou for your ongoing support.”

Loyal customers have posted messages of support on the page.

One said: “Really hoping you ride the storm. We love your place.”

Another posted: “It’s a good idea to save on costs hope you manage to ride the storm of this economic crisis and you get back to full capacity soon….all the very best.”