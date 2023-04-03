First look inside: Blackpool's Rock Dene Hotel has been refurbished and has a fresh new look for the Easter bank holiday
A Blackpool bed & breakfast on St Chad’s Road has got a fresh new look and is ready to welcome guests for the new season.
The Rock Dene Hotel has updated all the rooms, and brought in brand new beds, bathroom flooring and soft furnishings.
Each room now also has a new kettle and smart TV.
Andrew Paterson, who runs the resort hotel with his wife Bernadette, told the Gazette: “When you have returning guests they are always looking for change updating and they are the ones who pass this on to new guests. With lots of big hotel brands coming to Blackpool we have to try and stand out.”
