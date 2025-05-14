It was tragic watching Ekin-Su get kicked out of BAFTAs dinner party says onlooker

Honorary Lancastrian Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was reportedly kicked out of the BAFTA celebrations over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises took place on Sunday night and saw some of the small screen’s most famous stars head to London's Royal Festival Hall for a night of glamourous celebrations.

Included in the list of celebrities watching the ceremony was reality star Ekin-Su who first shot to fame in 2022 when she won ITV2’s Love Island with her partner at the time, Davide Sanclimenti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Turkish born beauty studied an acting degree at the University of Central Lancashire between 2012 and 2015, and entered the Love Island villa as an actress who had appeared in a few Turkish television shows.

Since winning the ITV2 show, former Preston resident Ekin-Su has made multiple TV appearances, including as a contestant on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother, so it is no suprise to see her invited to the main event.

However something that seemed to have come to surprise to Ekin was that she was not invited to the swanky after-party, according to reports, and was even thrown out!

Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, 30-year-old Ekin was left humiliated after being thrown out of the exclusive dinner and official BAFTA afterparty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Essex based star was reportedly not invited to the dinner but still chanced her luck and snuck in.

As she of course found no sear at the table for herself, witnesses said she was forced to forced to walk around the venue whilst A-listers such as James Corde, David Tennant and Damian Lewis enjoyd their three course meal.

An onlooker told the Daily Mail: “Ekin-Su was aimlessly wandering around while all the real stars were seated at the bash having dinner. It was actually quite tragic to witness.

“She tried to blend in with the crowd, but was eventually spotted without a dinner invitation by BAFTA’s security team and was asked to leave. It was so humiliating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More What a magical 7 years says Michelle Keegan as she says an emotional goodbye to Brassic

Has Ekin-Su commented on the incident?

Ekin-Su has not posted about her reported expulsion from the after-party.

She did however share a ‘get ready with me’ video for the BAFTA’s yesterday which stated her glam ensemble was for walking the red carpet, rather than referencing any other celebrations.

When approached with the Mail’s original story, sources close to Ekin-Su said that she was, in fact, trying to find her way out at the time.

Representatives for Ekin-Su also confirmed she was a guest of P&O Cruises, and was not invited to the official BAFTA dinner.