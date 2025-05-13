The Manchester actress Michelle Keegan has issued an emotional to goodbye to the hit Lancashire set show Brassic.

Former Coronation Street and Our Girl star Michelle Keegan has played Erin Croft in the Sky Max comedy Brassic since 2019.

Brassic, co-created by Chorley’s Joe Gilgun and the BAFTA winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, is based on former Southlands High School and Runshaw College student Joe’s experiences of living with bipolar disorder in his home town, with the show’s fictional town of Hawley therefore being inspired by Chorley.

Throughout the six series of the show so far, 37-year-old Michelle has played independent mum Erin, one of the close friend’s of Joe’s character Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill.

The seventh series of Brassic is set to air later this year but it has already been announced that this will mark the show’s final run.

Now, Michelle has taken to her Instagram to reveal that filming for series seven has finally wrapped up and it’s time for her to say goodbey to Erin once and for all.

The first image used by Michelle Keegan to say goodbye to Brassic depicts her character Erin walking alongside Joe Gilgun's character Vinnie. | @michkeegan on Instagram

Yesterday, the mum of one shared a gallery of photos from her time on the show with her 7.5 million Instagram followers alongside a heart-felt caption which started: “Goodbye Erin 😭”

Stockport born Michelle continued: “So finally the Brassic journey has come to an end (feels so strange saying that) and what an unbelievable 7 years it’s been. I feel so privileged to have been a small part of such a mighty show.

“From the moment I read the 1st script I knew this job was going to be special & it definitely was.

“Thank you to everyone who worked on the show over the years for the laughs, friendship and more importantly the memories… What a magical 7 years we had ✨❤️”

Pictures used by Michelle to document her time on Brassic feature many of her co-stars, of course including Chorley star Joe, as well crew members.

In the comments to the post, fans were quick to express their sadness at the show’s demise and praise for its stars.

For instance one user said “Gutted it's ending 😢❤️ “ whilst another wrote: “Thank you for giving us Erin Croft she is so special and has been incredible to watch❤️ Erin Croft forever❤️”

A third account commented: “Awwwww 😢 this has made my Monday sad 😩 brassic is honestly one of the best series I’ve ever watched. I love the cast ♥️ Vinnie 🫶🏼 I just want to hug him. So sad it’s gonna be over but I’ll keep watching it over and over 🤣♥️ xxx”

Former Cornation Street actress Georgia May Foote also commented some clapping emojis whilst ex-Love Islander Lana Croft commented a heart emoji.