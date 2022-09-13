Isabelle, who attended Anchorsholme Primary School, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in July 2021 after a lump was found in her stomach.

She was given a 50% survival rate, but mum Louisa Moss and dad Blaine Grundy refused to give up hope.

With the Fylde coast united in support for Isabelle, more than £237,000 in donations was raised for Isabelle to travel to the US for potentially life-saving treatment.

Six-year-old Isabelle has tragically died after battling Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture credit: Louisa and Blaine Grundy

But on Monday (September 12), mum Louisa shared the tragic news that Isabelle had passed away.

“Courageous, Strong, Brave, fearless, a true hero & warrior, she fought until the very end,” said Louisa in a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter.

“Her fight is finally over and she can rest in peace without anymore pain & sorrow.

"Life just simply will not be the same, a void in all our lives, one that we will try to fill with happy and treasured memories and love that she gave immeasurably.

"Our hearts are shattered. No matter how we try to rebuild them there will always be a piece missing.

"The most precious 6 years.

"Thank you to everybody who has supported us, helped us and showed so much kindness. We will be forever grateful.

"I know you will all share in our grief and sadness as she touched so many lives, but we hope that you will take solace in knowing that she is now at rest.

"RIP Our darling girl until we meet again.”