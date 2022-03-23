Now Lancashire’s biggest music event, the Festival will return this summer after a two-year break, bigger than ever, with 10 nights of live music on Lytham Green attracting crowds of around 200,000 people.

Charites across Fylde and the North West are being encouraged to apply to benefit from the event which takes place between Tuesday June 28 and Sunday July 10 hosting headliner shows from the likes of Motown legend Diana Ross and British music icons Paul Weller, Duran Duran and Simply Red.

Each year a night of Lytham Festival is partnered with a charity. That charity is then given the opportunity to have a team of fundraisers on site collecting monetary donations.

Lytham Festival is running for 10 nights this summer

Five charities have already been selected to take part in 2022 but as the Festival has been extended from its usual five nights to 10, a further five charities are now required – and it could be your charity joining Lytham St Annes RNLI, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Samaritans and Blackpool-based Disability First, Trinity Hospice and Doherty’s Destiny.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are very proud to partner with a charity each night at Lytham Festival.

"On average, the charities can expect to collect between £10,000 – £15,000 over the course of the five nights each year so this year we hope to see that doubled over the 10 nights.

Trinity Hospice and Brian House has been a regular charity partner of the Festival

“Not only does it give charities the opportunity to raise much needed funds, it is also a great way of raising their profile to an audience who may not be familiar with their cause.

“Big or small, national or local, we welcome applications from all charities and look forward to seeing them benefit from Lytham Festival 2022.”

The last Lytham Festival in 2019 saw five charities benefit from a total of £14,729.

One of those charities was Blackpool-based Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice who have worked with the Festival for a number of years raising more than £60,000 during that time.

Trinity’s Community Fundraising Manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “Trinity Hospice is honoured to have been selected as a charity partner for Lytham Festival since 2015, supporting its work on the Fylde coast as well as that of its dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House.

“Over the years, this incredible event has raised more than £60,000 for our charity, which is absolutely amazing and helps us to be there for the local families who need us.

“As well as that, it has given our dedicated volunteers the chance to enjoy a fabulous evening of music and entertainment, while meeting the very generous people from across the region and beyond who choose to donate to our charity.

“It’s a truly wonderful event to be part of and an opportunity to spread the word about our very important work in our community, and we are so grateful to Cuffe and Taylor for allowing us to be part of it time and time again.”

Anyone wishing to apply to be considered as a charity partner can request an information pack by emailing [email protected] Applications must then be submitted by midday on Monday, April 4.