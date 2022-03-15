Paul Weller was confirmed at the weekend as the final headliner for the 10-night music extravaganza on Lytham Green and he joins the likes of Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lewis Capaldi, Simply Red, Elbow and Nile Rodgers in topping the bill as the Festival returns after two years away.

"It’s great to see it back and the trade it will bring for businesses right across our area will be just the tonic they need after what has happened over the lst two years,” said Veli Kirk, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership.

“When I heard Weller was coming, I said ‘Wow!’ and that’s the over-riding feeling about the whole event. What a wonderful line-up right on our doorstep -and what a great boost for us all as all those music fans come to town. All credit to the promoters Cuffe and Taylor for bringing them here and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Lytham Festival

Suzanne Taylor, chairman of the Lytham Business Partnership, said: “It’s great news that British icon Paul Weller will be headlining the final night of Lytham Festival this year.

“What a tremendous line up we have coming to the town, with night after night of talent.

“Cuffe and Taylor continue to do us proud, and Lytham businesses and locals really do have a superb event right on our doorstep.”

Andrew Whitaker, a Lytham Business Partnership committee member who owns the Mode hotels in St Annes and Lytham, added: “Fylde Council are very accomplished at facilitating events such as the Lytham Festival.

"We are very excited to see the great line up announced by Cuffe and Taylor for the 10-day festival, particularly as the event has been postponed for the past two years due to Covid.

"The positive effect for the local economy cannot be underestimated, for hotels, restaurants and retailers, and most importantly for local employment.

“Hospitality and retail businesses in the area would like to see more such events in the off season to boost the local economy through the year.”