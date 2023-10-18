Tributes have been paid to Derek Scrivener, the former leader of the town’s Sea Cadets Corps, who has died at the age of 95.

Mr Scrivener, 92, of Beach Road, was commanding officer of Fleetwood Sea Cadets for 28 years years, becoming an inspiration to thousands of young people who went on to learn new skills and discipline.

Three years ago, at the age of 92, he was awarded the The British Citizen Award scheme (BCA), which serves to recognise individuals who have displayed exceptional endeavour to their local community and made a positive impact on society.

Under his command, Fleetwood Sea Cadets became the best in the country in all aspects.

Derek Scrivener, former commanding officer of Fleetwood Sea Cadets Corps, has died aged 95

During the 1960s, Fleetwood Sea Cadets band in particular became one of the best in the nation, winning a string of national competitions.

Some of its members later went on to form Fleetwood Old Boys Band, a bugle-led band still going strong today and a mainstay of key events such as Fleetwood Carnival and the town's Remembrance Day parade.

Thousands of children, youths and adults from Fleetwood and the surrounding area benefitted from his motivation, drive and his determination for his unit to be the very best.

After his retirement from the Corps, he became an active member of other organisations, such as the Royal Naval Association, Fleetwood Civic Society and also became a Combined Armed Forces Cadet Instructor at Rossall School.

He was presented with the BCA by the High Sheriff of Lancashire.

After his retirement from the Corps, he received many letters congratulating him on his outstanding career, notably from HM Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Paul Reynolds, a former member of Fleetwood Sea Cadets himself, said: “Mr Scrivener was an inspiration to thousands of boys and girls who joined Fleetwood Sea Cadets, he was the Mr Motivator of his time.

“Up to this sad day, ex-Cadets who met him, still called him ‘Sir.’”