Bensons for Beds set to open new store at Fleetwood's Affinity retail park this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bed and mattress retailer is moving into the former Leading Lables store at the site on Anchorage Road, formerly known as Freeport.
Accrington-based Bensons, which already has stores in Preston, Blackpool, Southport and Lancaster, says it will be offering discounts in recognition of the rising cost of living challenges facing many of its customers.
The new store is due to open on Friday October 20 and will feature more than 5,000 square feet of trading space and employ five staff from the local area.
To celebrate the opening, Bensons will be offering 10 per cent off items bought over the opening weekend.
The new store has been designed to showcase the wide range of beds and mattresses on offer at Bensons as it invests significantly to build a portfolio of brands that cater to every sleep need and the majority produced in-house at its own manufacturing centre in Cambridgeshire.
That portfolio includes Slumberland, which has been operating for more than 100 years in the UK.
Last year it also launched its new Simply by Bensons range, with the affordable, feel good quality range featuring mattresses, divans and bed frames - all with free five-year guarantees.
Bensons also recently launched a new and exclusive range of beds and mattresses under its heritage Staples & Co brand, in production since 1895.
The new ranges are designed to give customers a wide choice of comfort, storage and style features, with over 28,000 potential combinations.
Bensons is the exclusive home of iGel Advance, mattresses with a patented Graphene Technology, that helps customers regulate their body temperature to stay comfortable throughout the night.
Bensons’ Fleetwood manager, Sarah Hardy, said: “As a northern business we are really excited about extending our presence in Lancashire and can’t wait to open our doors this weekend.
“Whether you’re a hot sleeper, an all-night mover or like that little bit of extra room we have a wide selection of beds and mattresses to suit everyone’s individual sleep needs, and my team will be dedicated to giving our customers everything they need to wake up on the right side of the bed!”