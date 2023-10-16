Launch date for new-look Thornton Co-op including brand-new Boyes value store inside
Co-op’s new-look Thornton Centre store is set to relaunch on Thursday, October 19, with Boyes partnering with Co-op to launch its latest store inside.
The Co-op store - located in Co-op’s new-look Thornton Centre store is set to relaunch on Thursday, 19, October has undergone a major makeover and programme of works, with the investment seeing structural works undertaken to the roof, new refrigeration and a fresh new-look and layout to better service the community and, visitors to the area.
The store includes a cash machine to provide access to cash in the community, the online delivery of groceries through Co-op’s online shop – shop.coop.co.uk and, parcel collection services with Amazon and DPD for added ease and convenience. This sits alongside a focus on fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials and ingredients; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products.
A new laundry service will also be available with a Revolution Laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry.
The Co-op stores remains open during the programme of works.
Boyes has partnered with Co-op and will launch its newest store – which has created 10 new jobs - on the same day. With a reputation for providing an extensive choice of quality, branded, products for the home and family at bargain prices, Boyes will sell a wide variety of products including clothing; homewares; electrical appliances; stationery, DIY products; soft furnishings, pet products and, seasonal ranges.
The store launches in time for shoppers to benefit from a selection of great seasonal offers in the Boyes’ Autumn Event.
Terry Mark, Co-op Store Manager, store, said: “We are very excited to re-launch the store, and to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment – the store has a great new-look. We are also delighted to partner with Boyes - who are launching their newest outlet - is a fantastic addition to the store. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life. We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer, with a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”
Boyes Regional Manager, Fiona Lawson, said: “Boyes are extremely excited about being part of the Thornton-Cleveleys community, bringing our range of DIY, homewares and clothing to more people. We’re delighted to be working with Co-op and to be joining them as part of their investment and transformation of this store. We look forward to opening and meeting new customers.”
In August, Co-op announced its biggest ever single investment in pricing of £70 million, as it extended its ‘member-only’ pricing across everyday essentials. The convenience retailer launched the price investment with a list of nearly 200 fixed lines including milk, eggs and bread, with a Co-op sliced loaf priced at just 76p.
Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, and enjoy a wide number of benefits including member-only pricing across everyday essentials, money back on own-brand purchases and personalised offers via the Co-op app. Alongside Food, Co-op operates Funeralcare; Insurance and Legal Services.
The Co-op store will open 7am-10pm (Monday – Saturday) and, 10am-4pm on Sunday.
Boyes will open between 8am-8pm (Monday-Saturday), and 10am-4pm on Sunday.
More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership
Further information about Boyes is available at www.boyes.co.uk