Health professionals disagreed about how to treat a Lancashire man who suffered from a rare condition, an inquest was told.

Mark Holden, aged 49, of Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood, suffered from polycythaemia - too many red blood cells in his blood.

He also had a rare syndrome which led to respiratory problems and made him immune to pain.

His respiratory consultant felt it was important that haematologists should carry out a venesection - or blood withdrawal - to help with his condition.

But haematologists felt it would not be appropriate and Mr Holden never received the treatment.

Mr Holden died from a heart attack and other complications at his home in September 2024.

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor said there should have been better communication between the health professionals.

"I can't say whether the procedure would have saved his life, but it would have given him the opportunity," said Mr Taylor.

The inquest at Preston Coroners Court was told that Mr Holden needed extra oxygen to manage his condition and the use of an oxygen machine at night.

The hearing was told that Mr Holden was referred to see a consultant by his GP in June 2024.

He was offered a visit in early August but was not eventually seen until late August.

Mr Holden was not seen again before his death on September 18.

Dr Paul Plant, a consultant respiratory physician at Aintree Hospital, said he treated Mr Holden when he was transferred there from Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2018.

He said Mr Holden suffered from a rare condition where the brain forgot to tell the lungs to breath. It was much worse at night.

Dr Plant said the respiratory side of Mr Holden's condition was being managed, but he felt in June 2024 that a venesection was needed. Haematology experts felt that a venesection was not appropriate - but Dr Plant said he was not informed.

Coroner Mr Taylor said he felt that a simple phone call between consultants would have been useful, or at least all involved should have been copied into emails.

Recording a narrative conclusion, he said: "My concern is that there should have been better communication."