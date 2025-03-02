Inquest date set for well known retired Lancashire Police officer from Thornton

The inquest into the death of a well known former Lancashire Police officer from Thornton, who died last year, has been set.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Barnes, 70, was described as a ‘happy, caring man with an infectious laugh’ | Lancashire Police

70-year-old Jim Barnes from Thornton was riding his motorbike in Hall Lane in Lathom, near Ormskirk, when he was involved in a fatal collision with a car on Friday, September 6 2024.

A keen biker with a love for trains and cars, Jim was well known around the Fylde coast from his 30 years service with Lancashire Police, whilst he was also a local Cub Scout leader and a dedicated Freemason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to Jim at the time of his death, his family said: “It is with great regret that we need to announce that our dad, Jim Barnes, sadly passed away on Friday, September 6 in a motorbike accident.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better dad/grandad who was always there for us and will be greatly missed, probably more than he realised.

“Jim was brought up in St Helens and attended Cowley School. He was well known around the Blackpool area where he attended Poulton College and spent most of his adult life with his beloved wife Lynn (who sadly passed away in 2009).

“He was a serving police officer for 30 years, predominantly on traffic and in and around the Fylde coast. He was a Cub Scout leader and a dedicated Freemason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He put considerable efforts into helping people and raising money for charity and was always on hand if needed.

“Jim will be remembered as a happy, caring man with an infectious laugh and great sense of humour who always had a funny story to share.

“His love of trains, motorbikes, cars and time with his family was well known and he loved just driving/riding all his life.

“He is survived by his two children, Chris and Jane and one granddaughter, all of whom he loved dearly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now six months year later, the inquest into Jim’s death is due to take place on Thursday, March 20 at Preston Coroner’s Court in Fulwood.

Starting at 10:0am, the full hearing is expected to take three hours.