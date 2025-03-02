Dozens of temp lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 12:39 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including lots of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and four days, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 180 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 3 and Sunday, March 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between March 3- March 9

1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks

All the major Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between March 3- March 9 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under Section 50 licence, carried out by APTUS UTILITIES LTD to Excavate and Lay Water Mains from POC to Site Entrance x2 When: Mar 3-Mar 21

2. Copp Lane, Elswick

What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under Section 50 licence, carried out by APTUS UTILITIES LTD to Excavate and Lay Water Mains from POC to Site Entrance x2 When: Mar 3-Mar 21 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] Remove & install shelter When: Mar 3-Mar 4

3. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes (1)

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] Remove & install shelter When: Mar 3-Mar 4 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road closure is required for safe pole testing works. When: Mar 3-Mar 3

4. Cartmell Lane, Nateby

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road closure is required for safe pole testing works. When: Mar 3-Mar 3 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in carriageway When: Mar 3-Mar 3

5. Garstang Road, Catterall

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in carriageway When: Mar 3-Mar 3 | Google Maps

What:Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Carrying out telecoms works at the existing site within the compound. 2 Way Lights in place daily for parking and material storage. When: Mar 3-Mar 6

6. Aldon Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

What:Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Carrying out telecoms works at the existing site within the compound. 2 Way Lights in place daily for parking and material storage. When: Mar 3-Mar 6 | Google Maps

