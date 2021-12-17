IN PICTURES: Christmas lantern parade at Grange Park

Christmas lantern parade at Grange Park

A Blackpool neighbourhood was illuminated with festive lights as Father Christmas led a parade of people, young and old, through the streets.

By Will Cook
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:45 pm

Schools, community groups and Santa himself made their way through Grange Park as residents lined the streets to watch the spectacle last night.

The Christmas parade, which travelled down Dinmore Avenue and ended at @TheGrange, was the first of its kind in the community.

The 'Miracle on Dinmore Avenue' involved music from two live bands, skilled stiltwalkers and giant puppets.

Christmas lantern parade at Grange Park

Children from Boundary, Christ the King and Layton primary schools took park, along with youngsters from Boathouse Youth, Hope for Blackpool, and the 4th Blackpool Cubs and Scouts.

Around 350 people turned out for the big night, which was put together by art group Handmade Parade, funded by councillors Gillian Campbell and Maria Kirkland.

