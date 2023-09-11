Images capture a blue tide, known as a bioluminescent tide, in Bispham: what is it?
and live on Freeview channel 276
A blue tide, known as a bioluminescent tide, can be seen in the images taken between the tam station and Norbreck.
They were captured by local resident Dan Allmark, who was out walking his dog.
Dan told the Gazette: “I thought my mind was playing tricks with me at first.
"I thought it would be some kind of plankton but I’ve only ever heard of it in Australia and other warmer climates.”
What causes a bioluminescent tide?
This natural phenomenon can be seen when there is lots of bioluminescence in the water, usually from an algae bloom of plankton, as these tiny creatures have the ability to emit light when disturbed by a predator or motion.
The bioluminescent sea will glow when it is disturbed by a wave breaking or a splash in the water at night and such phenmenons are caused by calm and warm sea conditions.