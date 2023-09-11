Images capture a blue tide, known as a bioluminescent tide, in Bispham: what is it?

Rare tidal scenes in Bispham have been captured in images taken at around 11:15pm last night (Sunday, September 10).

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A blue tide, known as a bioluminescent tide, can be seen in the images taken between the tam station and Norbreck.

They were captured by local resident Dan Allmark, who was out walking his dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan told the Gazette: “I thought my mind was playing tricks with me at first.

A natural phenomenon called a bioluminescent tide was on display in Bispham on Sunday night (September 11). Image: Dan Allmark

"I thought it would be some kind of plankton but I’ve only ever heard of it in Australia and other warmer climates.”

What causes a bioluminescent tide?

This natural phenomenon can be seen when there is lots of bioluminescence in the water, usually from an algae bloom of plankton, as these tiny creatures have the ability to emit light when disturbed by a predator or motion.