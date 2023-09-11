News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel

Images capture a blue tide, known as a bioluminescent tide, in Bispham: what is it?

Rare tidal scenes in Bispham have been captured in images taken at around 11:15pm last night (Sunday, September 10).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A blue tide, known as a bioluminescent tide, can be seen in the images taken between the tam station and Norbreck.

They were captured by local resident Dan Allmark, who was out walking his dog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dan told the Gazette: “I thought my mind was playing tricks with me at first.

Most Popular
A natural phenomenon called a bioluminescent tide was on display in Bispham on Sunday night (September 11). Image: Dan AllmarkA natural phenomenon called a bioluminescent tide was on display in Bispham on Sunday night (September 11). Image: Dan Allmark
A natural phenomenon called a bioluminescent tide was on display in Bispham on Sunday night (September 11). Image: Dan Allmark

"I thought it would be some kind of plankton but I’ve only ever heard of it in Australia and other warmer climates.”

Read More
Fylde and Wyre roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why ...

What causes a bioluminescent tide?

This natural phenomenon can be seen when there is lots of bioluminescence in the water, usually from an algae bloom of plankton, as these tiny creatures have the ability to emit light when disturbed by a predator or motion.

The bioluminescent sea will glow when it is disturbed by a wave breaking or a splash in the water at night and such phenmenons are caused by calm and warm sea conditions.

Related topics:BisphamAustralia