I'm really struggling, I'm extremely overwhelmed says Blackpool's Charlotte Dawson

Blackpool born star Charlotte Dawson has opened up about her struggles at the moment.

Reality star turned influencer and panto performer Charlotte is currently six months pregnant with her and fiance Matt Sarsfield’s third child.

The 32-year-old announced her pregnancy back in August and has been transparent ever since - both on her Instagram page and her new podcast, Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner - about how the exciting journey is going.

In a new Instagram post however, Charlotte, who already has sons Noah and Jude, revealed to her 1.4 Instagram followers that actually things are pretty difficult currently.

Last night, the former Ex on the Beach star shared a reel of herself on her story in which she looked relaxed in a bubble bath filled tub but the overlay text on top told a different story.

Charlotte Dawson took to her Instagram yesterday to share some concerns. | Various

In the post Charlotte wrote: “I’m sooo poorly guys im really struggling, im extremely overwhelmed at the moment with juggling everything. Work mum life

“Anxious emotional exhausted hormonal

“i have the worst cough cold and to top it off the worst toothache is this normal in pregnancy i should know by now.”

In a second paragraph lower down the reel, the mum of two added: “im also nervous about being a mum of 3. mum guilt on the boys.. all sorts

“my pea heads gonna explode.”

Charlotte appears to have gotten out of slump though by now as she went on to post various other stories advertising the very things that are keeping her so busy.

The first was a new business venture calles Makes Scents, then she shared success stories from her Belleh Blaster programme, a clip of her filming a new pregnant and post-natal plan for the programme and finally an advert for her social media travel business Dawsy Travels.

Also looking forward to some happier days, Charlotte- who starts rehearsals for the Christmas panto Aladdin soon - shared an image of a fabulous looking Christmas tree in her Lytham St Annes bedroom.

In over-lay text on the image she wrote: “My bedroom tree makes me so happy [heart emoji] I can’t wait to watch christmas films in here this weekend”