I went to the opening night of Rocky Horror featuring Jason Donovan and wow!

On Monday night, I attended the opening night of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Opera House in Blackpool, find out what I thought below.

It was a very wet and cold day in my Preston office on Monday so the email that I had secured last minute tickets to see the Rocky Horror Show that night in Blackpool was a very welcome glimmer of sunshine.

Making my way via the rush hour stuffed train and through the rain soaked streets of Blackpool, I was hoping I wouldn’t regret just going home and cozing up instead and boy, was I right with my choice.

I felt very out of place in my office worker clobber as I entered the Opera House, not just because of the settings grandeur but more because of the fabulous costumes worn by some of my fellow audience members- but don’t worry if you’re not a dresser-upper, there were plenty of them too!

The show started with a powerful rendition of Science Fiction/Double Feature by the Usherette who had amazing stage presence, vocals and costume.

This initial fantasic performance was then replicated throughout the rest of the entire show - there was not one weak scene or actor on the famed Opera House stage that night.

The ensemble musical numbers in particular were these explosions of senses where you didn’t know where to look because everyone was doing something captivating.

Special mention of course has to be made for the main man himself- Australian superstar Jason Donovan who is reprising his role as the iconic Frank-n-Furter after 25 years.

I attended the opening night of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Opera House in Blackpool. | Getty and National World

If Jason’s reprisal sounds just like the perfect publicity stunt by the casting team, don’t be fooled into thinking it was a token gesture- he was perfect for the role of Frank-n-Furter, providing the enthralled crowd with everything they would expect and some.

Although I didn’t see him in the role back in 1998- I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t even born then- I can’t imagine Jason’s vocals or hip thrusts could have been any better back then because they were quite frankly showstopping.

I do think I sensed two possible hiccups on Jason’s behalf: when he got the giggles during a sex scene and when he let a deliberate awkward silence go on for too long, suggesting words were mentally getting grasped at.

But both of these moments only made the scenes funnier and less cynical people than myself would probably not think they were slip ups at all.

The former of these errs also just demonstrated how much fun Jason seemed to be having on the stage - before arriving in Blackpool he told me he was excited to bring Rocky Horror to Blackpool and his excitment was evident throughout the 90 minutes.

Another special mention has to go to the narrator Nathan Caton.

Whilst the comedian didn’t have much opporunity to wow us with stunning vocals or dance moves, his character was perhaps my favourite.

Nathan - as expected being a comedian - was just hilarious, he read out the script with perfect delivery and then quickly quipped back at the various shout-outs from the audience with ease.

In my chat with Jason earlier this month, he said the Northern audiences “are always up for it” and that certainly was the case: so many funny one liners were shouted out throughout the show but they were only made more funny by Nathan’s breaking of the fourth wall to clap back.

All in all, the cast promised a party and that is definitely what they provided: they turned my slightly blue Monday into a definitely red sparkly Monday.

If you haven’t got tickets to see Rocky Horror in Blackpool yet, I would implore you to do so before its closing night on Saturday - it doesn’t get much better than this science fiction double feature.