"I'm literally obsessed": Blackpool's Charlotte Dawson raves about Warburtons gifts
31-year-old reality star Charlotte, whose father is the late comedian Les Dawson, has taken to Instagram to share with her 1.3 million followers a parcel she had been kindly gifted that week.
The mum of two, who is currently part way through one of her own diet programmes, filmed herself as she opened a gift from the trusted family-owned bakery brand Warburtons.
Posting the video on her story, Charlotte said: "OMG guys, I just got the most amazing delivery this morning of Warburtons! They have seen me, obviously on my Belly Blasting Plan, that I'm always using the crumpet thins from Warburtons which are unreal and they're actually like really low calorie guys and they're so yummy. Obviously the bagels which I'm absolutely obsessed with."
As the TV personality continues to rifle through a box of baked goods, she adds: "I've got loads of different things! I've got soft brown slice bread, thin bagels, I've got black bread, everything what I love about Warburtons. All my favourite carbs."
Charlotte's tone then becomes even more excited as she holds some gliterry slippers up to the camera and comments: "We've got these amazing crumpet slippers! They are a bit of Chazza aren't they, look how glam they are, look how too glam to give a chuffin' damn they are. I'm literally obsessed with them, they are everything. And then the boys have got matching little crumpet slippers, we're going to be like a little crumpet family!"
In her next Instagram story, the former Ex on the Beach star, who shares sons Noah, 3, and Jude, 8 months, with fiance Matthew Sarsfield, tries on the slippers for her followers.
Whilst jumping around, Charlotte exclaims: "Omg guys I'm obsessed with these chuffin' crumpets slippers! Omg look at these - sorry my titty bangers are flying everywhere - god I've even got a bit of a wedge, I've even got a bit of platform... a sequined platform.
"Sashy away baby, look a me! I've really stepped up my slipper game, the next party I'll be like 'look at me in my crumpet slippers, don't mind if I do. Don't be jealous, be Warburtons. They're not just slippers, they're Warburtons crumpet slippers'."
Charlotte's treat box from Warburtons was not the only gift she believes she has received this week.
The reality star also took to Instagram last night to reveal that she thinks her late father, the legendary comedian Les, paid her a loving visit.
Alongside an image of a robin, Charlotte wrote: "Todav I went to meet matthews mum & dad to get Noah, when I was waiting this beautiful robin was sat with me.. dad I hope it's you [crying and praying emjois] as Jude is coming onto 8 months old, my dad died when I was 8 months old & it breaks my heart .... [broken heart emoji] seeing how much Jude knows I'm his mummy & his little face lights up when he sees me. I know I would of been like that with my daddy. Oh I wish you were here so much [sad emojis].
Charlotte has been open a few times in the past about moments where she believes her father's ghost has visited her, including before her Panto debut at Christmas, and only last month.
