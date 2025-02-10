A world renowned escape artist is heading to Lancashire next week for a never before seen stunt, find out more in our exclusive interview with him.

Andrew Basso, who is widely considered the best escapologist since the iconic Houdini, is heading to Blackpool next week for a special Showzam! appearance.

On Monday, February 17, the Italian national - who has appeared in countless TV shows including Britain’s Got Talent in 2022- will be performing his signature (and quite frankly terrifying) stunt live on the Comedy Carpet.

Before his arrival in Blackpool, our celebrity reporter spoke to Andrew, 39, all about his upcoming trip to Blackpool, his iconic stunt and his career so far. Take a look at what he had to say below.

How are you feeling about performing a live stunt in Blackpool next week?

“Well, it's exciting, because Blackpool represented, for me in the past, I think four years, the biggest magic event on the planet that is held a few days before Showzam, right? So coming this February 17, bringing my act to Blackpool for this event, it is really exciting [especially as] I come from Saudi Arabia, I was performing there in the past days.”

What can audiences expect from your act?

“The audience will have the chance for the first time, probably in their own life, to see what throughout the history, Houdini created as the most legendary act of all time in the world of magic and escapeology. So I will be performing the water torture cell that is Houdini’s most famous and dangerous act but for the first time, instead of presenting his act the way he created it, I will have no covers, no cloth so people will see me from the very moment that I enter the water ‘til the moment I escape - hopefully. There’ll be no tricks, no illusions.”

World renowned escape artist Andrew Basso is performing a live stunt on the Comedy Carpet next week as part of Showzam! | various

Have you done it this way before?

“This is an act that I've been performing now for a lot of years. Yeah, it became like my signature act so I'm bringing my strongest piece of my show, specifically for this event.”

I was going to ask, are you nervous but I assume as you're a seasoned pro, you won't be?

“The interesting thing is, it doesn't matter how many times you've done an act like this, it can always go wrong. So I need to approach it almost as if it were the first time. I need to dedicate the same amount of concentration and focus. It’s not just another show for me and maybe that's why I love it so much because when you are on the edge and your life is determined on how focused and well prepared you are, the approach is really different. And I love the kind of tension, you know.”

And have you done it before on the street as opposed to a stage?

“Blackpool is going to be the first time that I'm going to do it l as an outdoor event. So I know my team is really concerned about the temperature, the weather, because those elements affect my performance. If it's going to be colder than what I'm usually used to, this is going to affect my preparation so it's going to be an interesting challenge.

The fact that people are just walking past you on the street, do you think that will affect the way you perform the stunt as opposed to when you're on a stage?

“Well, definitely. The theatre is like a contained box, it's just one type of atmosphere. But Houdini used to say the best way to attract a crowd is to do something at a certain time that, in case of failure, will mean a sudden death. So I'm pretty sure that when people are going to realize that there is like a tank on stage and somebody's gonna go inside upside down, I think it's gonna be like a magnet because we are fascinated by the things that are dangerous, things that we don't want to really look at but we can't help, right? We gotta see it. It's gonna be a very interesting dynamic so we will have the answer when I'm gonna be there!”

Blackpool’s iconic Comedy Carpet will be Andrew’s stage. | Immanuel Giel

And have you been to Blackpool before?

“I've been several times to Blackpool, yes. The Magic Convention has been the reason why I visited Blackpool. I try, when I'm not on tour, to come once a year and visit. Most recently, I've been to Showtown, and I was amazed by what the museum is, especially with the section about magic and escapeology, the connection with Houdini. It was amazing and incredibly entertaining as an experience.”

And what do you make of the people in Blackpool?

“I really haven't met people from Blackpool. I would like to understand who is like an original, 100% Blackpool citizen. I will be very curious because I was there for the convention so a lot of international people, a lot of friends. So this is going to be the chance to meet some real local Blackpool people.”

Will you be staying in Blackpool for more than just the event?

“Yeah, actually, I'm coming some days earlier and who knows, maybe I change my schedule and want to stay longer?

Have you got any plans outside of escaping water tanks when you’re in Blackpool?

“From the moment I put my feet on the UK soil, I'm going to be very focused with my team in preparing the performance. So I hope there will be, you know, a moment for dedicating myself to some of the best fish and chips in town and some entertainment as a spectator as well.”

How long have you been an escapologist?

“I started my interest in magic when I was eight years old. I saw a magician taking one red ball and making it disappear from his hand and making it reappear in the hand of my mother, Clara. And in that moment when she opened her hand [makes mind blown sound] as an eight year old, that moment changed my life. In that moment, I decided I wanted to create that kind of feeling and wonder and amazement to the people. I started my journey with playing cards and coins and then my route changed during my adolescence, when, as I was reading books, I would always find the name Houdini, Houdini Houdini, the greatest, the baddest, blah, blah, blah. I was like ‘what has this guy done to be such a legendary name? And I realized that he wasn't doing just magic, he was risking his own life to entertain his audience.

“So I started to shift from magic a little bit, my interest went more specifically to the dangerous side of magic, and so when I was 14, that's when I started asking my father ‘tie me up, let's see if I can escape. Definitely my baptism in escapology was when I was 17, when I said ‘okay, I'm going to do a big Houdini thing. I'm going to be handcuffed, chained, and then I'm going to be put inside of this box, locked, and then this box is going to be lowered into the water of a lake by night’. And so I did, and I'm still here so it went well. That was my beginning, I got my front page of the newspaper and I was like ‘okay, escapology is going to be my thing’. I still love magic. I still love to create wonder in different ways but escapologism is my signature around the world.”

You've already mentioned that the trick you're doing in Blackpool is your signature trick but has it ever gone wrong?

“Yes, the very first time I performed it in front of a live audience -because the first time I trained for it was for television so, you know, you can stop, it’s recorded, you can go back to certain times to do things - when you're in a live situation, it's not like that.

“In 2012, I was asked by two producers to join a brand new project called ‘The Illusionist’s’ that features the six world's best magicians, and each one was a world champion in its own field… and they were looking for the escapeologist so they found me. So I was performing that act for the first time live at the Sydney Opera House and I was very technically prepared and trained. But when I was in front of 3000 people live, the producers with the contract in their hand like ‘are we going to sign for the next year or not’ and journalists, that created a lot of psychological tension.

“So the tank, it's moved on stage as I'm speaking, and then I get lifted up in the air, put upside down, and the tank is moved right under me and then that's the moment where I do my final three deep breaths right before going in and so I was like ‘okay, I'm prepared’, I start going to the water, and then I hear the locks getting locked and I'm there with my handcuffs. I'm gonna start my routine, something I've done hundreds of times but I take my paper clip, unfold it, and then look for the first keyhole to start picking the handcuff but I'm there five seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, and for some reason I can't find the keyhole. It's 20 seconds, 30 seconds, 40 seconds, and usually I'm already out at that time so I'm like, God damn it, let me go on the other hand. So I changed the plan and I tried to find the other one but I couldn't find that keyhole either.

“In that moment in my mind, there was a little window that started opening like ‘today you're gonna fail, today you're not gonna make it, today you're gonna ruin what you've been wishing for your entire life to be in front of such a big audience, the journalist, very important producers, you're gonna lose the chance for a big contract’. My heart started to beat faster and faster and faster and that's like number one thing, how not to hold your breath. I panicked and I wasn't really able to understand what I was doing anymore, the oxygen was starting to get very little, and my vision was starting to get dark. My assistants were prepared, they came, they unlocked the tank and pulled me out, they saved me. Thing is, I was so mad and so angry for failing that I begged the very worried producer to let me go on stage again 15 minutes later. So there was this forced intermission halfway through the show, and they said ‘are you sure, it's okay, you can try tomorrow.’ ‘No, no, I gotta do it now’ because I knew what I was missing. I was missing that 1% of confidence of being in such a new environment. So 15 minutes later I came back, the audience was terrified, they were looking at me like a ghost walking on stage. Then I did a performance, I was focused, I managed i and when I came out of the tank, people went crazy. They absolutely loved it.”

The Illusionists pictured at Shaftesbury Theatre on November 13, 2015: Andrew Basso, Colin Cloud, Den Den, David Williamson, Ben Blaque, Kevin James and Jamie Raven. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

Well here’s hoping your Blackpool experience will be much easier!

“Yeah, I was miles behind in experience then so it should be okay!

Have you accounted though for the aggressive Blackpool seagulls?

“Oh! Do they like Italian food? That's a good point.”

I'm sure they'll be more scared of you than you are of them…

“I hope so. I will make my angry Italian face to them.”

Why should people in Lancashire bother to head to Blackpool to see you and your trick?

"They're gonna see more than a trick, I would call it a stunt. This is the only chance for the Blackpool people to come and see an act that has been touring on the major stages of the world, from Broadway, New York to Sydney Opera House. It was in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End and now it's coming right there, and this is your chance to see it. Even up close, you're not sitting in a theatre far away, you're going to be right there/ If you're there on time at 5pm, if you bring a swimsuit, probably you can come in the tank with me, ou're gonna be that close! So I think it's the unique chance to see the most legendary escape live in front of your very eyes. It’s a free event, from my understanding as well so many things are like fitting perfectly to be an amazing and great experience for them all.”

Is there anything else you want to mention to our readers?

“Of course if people want to see a little bit of backstage, follow me on Instagram, I document the journey, you know, before Blackpool, before the performance. But I will be very happy if they can join me there!”