I'm expanding my popular physiotherapy clinic with a new site on the Fylde Coast

A popular physiotherapist in Lancashire is hoping to open another clinic on the Fylde Coast.

Last week, a planning application was submitted to Fylde Borough Council to turn part of the ground floor at 531 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes (use class C3) into a physiotherapy treatment room (use class E(C)(ii)).

Planning documents show the application was submitted by a Ms Fiona Sharp from Sharp Physiotherapy Ltd, a physiotherapy clinic in Barrowford, Pendle that has been running for around 15 years.

Why are they opening in St Annes?

Owner Fiona, 40, confirmed to us that the new St Annes’ site is not replacing the Barrowford clinic, but is rather an extension to their ever growing family business.

The mum of three, who hails from Barrowford, said: “We recently relocated and my primary clinic is still in Barrowford but this is going to be a new satellite clinic over here.

“So I personally relocated but also there is obviously a need within the area for physio services.

“It’s always difficult, especially in the climate, but business is good and we’re just hoping to bring our specialist skills over to the St Annes area.”

Sharp Physiotherapy, located in Barrowford (left), is opening another clinic in St Annes (right) | Google Maps

What can we expect from the clinic?

In the planning statment, the applicant writes: “I intend to set up a small, one room, physiotherapy clinic within a converted garage at my home address. The treatment room would be open for periods of time through the day between the hours of 9am to 5pm. This would be Monday to Friday. The clinic will only be one room to accommodate one physio bed, with no use of outdoor garden space for rehabilitation.”

The planning statment also confirms that patients would have a designated parking space and appointment times would be “suitably staggered to avoid more than one car at the property at any one time. Ie 15 minute breaks between appointments” helping to “minimise the probability of vehicle conflict on the driveway or when turning into the property from Clifton Drive North”.

Extenerally, a small sign will be placed on the gate post of the property to help patients locate the clinic from the roadside and a decal would be on the external door to indicate the entrance to the treatment room.

Internally, the planning application shows that what had been a garage converted into a bedroom on the right of the property, will instead become a treatment room.

A window at the front of this room will be replaced with glazed doors whilst a bathroom at the back will remain the same.

Asked what Fylde Coast residents can expect from the new clinic, Fiona told us they will offer “Muscular skeletal services, all the way through from children up to elderly clients”.

She then added: “We also specialise in sports injuries - I have a sports science background as well as a physiotherapy background so I do treat quite a lot of sports clients too.”

You can find out more about Sharp Physiotherapy from their website here.

You can also read the full planning application here.