Words cannot do this 6 bed Lytham St Annes mansion for sale justice!
Located on Regent Avenue, this six-bed detached home is on the market with Armitstead Barnett for a staggering £2.5 million.
The huge price tag certainly makes a lot of sense though when you take a look at what’s on offer though!
Spanning over 8700 sq. f, this home boasts three floors, a huge back garden out the back and out the front there is a double fronted bay façade, combined with a gated dual driveway and a substantial four car garage.
On the ground floor, there are six large reception rooms, composed of a dining room, office, study, lounge, garden room and a snug room.
The modern ktichen then has a utility room whilst there is also a downstairs toilet.
Off the garden room at the back of the property, you then find a 14 metre heated swimming pool!
On the other side of this swinning pool is a very spacious gym, as well as another toilet, a plant room and a store room.
On the first floor then you find four well sized double bedrooms with en-suites- the biggest of which also has a dressing room - whilst there is also an outside terrace.
Finally on the top floor there is an annex featuring a kitchen/lounge area and two more generously sized bedrooms with en-suites.
Have a look for yoruself with the gallery below...
